We’ve all heard the term sweater weather, but a cooler, more fashion-forward frontrunner is swiftly taking its place: the suede trench coat. And the chicest women are in agreement—it’s shaping up to be a truly elevated outfit essential.

The classic trench, of course, needs little introduction. If you’re anything like me, you likely have more than one hanging in your wardrobe already, pairing it with everything from straight-leg jeans and winter boots to mini dresses and ballet flats. The suede iteration does all of that, too—but with an added layer of interest. After all, texture remains one of the easiest ways to breathe life into a look.

Just look to Marilyn N-K’s styling of a deep chocolate trench over an all-black ensemble—an easy win for any office setting. Or Danielle Jinadu’s evening-ready pairing of silk shorts and a knit (perhaps one to save for spring). Then there’s Taffy Msipa’s take, combining beige trousers and pointy-toe boots, made all the more striking by the addition of a suede trench. Each one proves the style’s impressive versatility.

Unlike their classic cotton counterparts, however, suede trenches remain surprisingly few and far between. Rise & Fall’s version is a fashion editor favourite and firmly on Marie Claire contributor Natalie Hammond’s wishlist, while The Row’s Solana Suede Trench Coat has already sold out in most sizes on the brand’s website. Mint Velvet’s belted style, meanwhile, comes in a particularly cool khaki, offering a refreshing alternative to the sea of deep brown shades.

What they all have in common? Mid-calf lengths and sharp collars are key, while details like belting, buttons and colour come down to personal preference. Now, onto the suede trench coats worth scrolling through.