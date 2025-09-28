If you’ve been keeping a ready eye on the autumn trends , I’m sure you don’t need me to tell you that suede is having a real moment. Seen across the AW25 catwalks, as well as in the new season drops at many of our favourite luxury and high street brands, velvety smooth leather pieces are fast becoming the trend to invest in this season.

Yet, there’s no denying that while suede looks undeniably chic, it does bring with it a few drawbacks. Unlike traditional leather, which features a wipe-clean outer and can be the perfect cover-up for rainy days, suede is much less amenable. In fact, I’d go so far as to say that suede is to leather what Paris Hilton is to Nicole Richie — both stylish in their own way, but one has a few more diva demands up its sleeve.

“Suede is a beautiful material but extremely porous and delicate,” explained David Ojeh, founder of London Laundry Club , when I questioned him on how best to care for our suede pieces this autumn. “Unlike smooth leather, it doesn’t have a protective coating, so prevention is everything. Without the right care, it’s vulnerable to staining, dryness, or even becoming stiff and losing its original texture. ”

So, just how should you care for suede to keep it looking its best? Thankfully, David was on hand to offer even more expert advice. From the best suede protectors to what to do if you’ve stained your favourite suede piece, here’s what he had to say…

How should suede be cared for?

To care for your suede effectively, David has three top tips:

Protect from the start: Use a suede protector spray on your item straight out of the box. To apply, hold your spray 20-30cm away from your item and spray continuously, covering all exposed areas.

Brush often: Keeping the nap fresh with a suede brush goes a long way.

Keep it dry: If suede gets wet, stuff it with paper and let it air dry. Never apply direct heat, as this can cause damage to the suede.

Are suede protector sprays effective?

“Yes, but they need to be used properly and consistently,” says David. “Products like Woly Protector are fantastic when applied correctly. They form a breathable barrier that helps repel water and dirt. We always tell clients: spray before the first wear, and top it up regularly.”

Can suede be damaged permanently? What should you do if suede has been damaged?

“Yes, suede can absolutely be damaged permanently, especially if water, oils or salt stains are left untreated,” explained David, “That’s why we always recommend using a professional cleaner like London Laundry Club rather than attempting DIY fixes. The wrong method can set a stain or alter the nap beyond repair.”

So, whether you’ve got a suede bag waiting to be slung on your arm, are preparing to slip your feet into this season's must-have suede loafers , or you’ve dove headfirst into the trend in a sumptuous suede jacket , it’s clear that prevention is better than cure when it comes to caring for your favourite suede pieces — especially if you want to avoid a trip to the dry cleaners.

In light of this advice, keep scrolling to see our pick of the best suede protectors which promise to keep your suede in the best condition for years to come.

The Best Suede Protector Sprays

1. Woly Protector

Woly Protector 3X3 £9.99 at Amazon David’s favourite suede protector, Woly’s transparent spray not only protects suede from water damage but also works to repel snow, mud and dirt as well — making it ideal for use on suede shoes and boots.

2. Birkenstock Suede Protector

Birkenstock Suede Leather Shoe Care Set £41 at John Lewis Designed for use on Birkenstock’s soft nubuck suede, this spray works to create a water protective barrier which effectively repels dirt and moisture. Alongside the brand's suede protectant, this set also contains two handy suede cleaning brushes, which can be used to buff out unwanted marks and stains.

3. Ugg Protection Spray

Ugg Protector in Clear £15 at Schuh If you’ve ever treated yourself to a pair of Uggs, you’ll know that over time, the soft suede fabric can become dirty and dull. This spray works to keep them looking fresh by repelling water and preventing stains without any discolouration. For complete care, use alongside the matching cleaner (perfect for removing any unexpected stains) and the renew freshener to prevent odours. UGG Care Kit in Clear £55 at Schuh

4. Clarks Rain And Stain Protector

Clarks Rain And Stain Protector £8 at Clarks While Clark’s Rain and Stain Protector is designed for use on suede and leather shoes, it can be applied to any suede items to keep them looking their best. Simply spray and allow to sink in for effective protection.

5. Crep Protect

Crep Protect £12 at Amazon If you’re looking for a suede protector that’s incredibly easy to apply, Crep Protect's aerosol formula is a winner. Simply apply once a month to any suede or leather items to repel liquid and stains from first use.

6. Scotchgard Suede And Nubuck Protector