It is a truth universally acknowledged that a good pair of boots is an autumn and winter wardrobe essential—not just in terms of practicality, but styling potential, too. That's probably why each season, the market is flooded with endless alluring iterations, ranging from the cool and chunky to the sky-high and statement. For 2025, however, there's one particular shoe that is swiftly emerging as the fashion insider's style of choice: the pointy boot.

Replacing the round-toe and square styles of seasons past, pointy boots are everywhere right now, thanks in large part to their ability to lengthen the silhouette and instantly elevate even the most casual of outfits to newly sleek and polished heights.

(Image credit: Future/Getty Images)

Even better, this season's pointy boots come in countless varieties, meaning there's a pair to suit every style and sartorial need. Classic black low-heel ankle boot designs are perfect for the everyday, while knee-high stiletto styles will make more of a fashion-forward statement. Then, there are pointy suede ankle boots for those who want to lean into yet another AW25 footwear trend, as well as all manner of animal-print versions that are guaranteed to add some pizzazz to a neutrals-dominated winter wardrobe.

And as the street style spotted outside all of the most recent Fashion Weeks attests, pointy boots are some of the most versatile—and on-trend—shoes around, pairing beautifully with everything from a casual jeans-and-jumper look to elegant midi-skirts, tailoring and dresses too.

So, you can shop the season's best pointy boots safe in the knowledge that they'll get endless use, and that such a classic silhouette will become a staple you'll turn to for many years still to come. All the more reason to consider a little extra investment and opt for a well-made, comfortable pair in quality leather—because there's nothing chic about blisters, or hobbling around in excruciating pain...

Keep scrolling to discover my edit of the best pointy boots to shop now, from high-street heroes that look designer to high-end investment styles you'll treasure forever.