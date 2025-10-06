Yes, Heels Comfortable Enough to Wear Every Day Do Exist—These are 12 of the Best
Practical, chic and bang on trend
This generation is fortunate enough that heels are no longer considered to be a requirement for work, parties, or even the smartest events—let alone for everyday life. As casual dressing continues to dominate the world around us, and "effortless chic" remains the aesthetic aim, it's no surprise that women today are increasingly side-stepping heels in favour of no-fuss footwear like trainers, ballet flats and loafers.
That said, nothing can beat the elevation that a good heeled shoe can bring—and I mean that both physically and stylistically. A little added height can stop tailored trousers and jeans from pooling on the floor, while also lengthening the legs and overall silhouette to exceedingly elegant effect. Not to mention the fact that a great pair of heels can singlehandedly transform a super-simple look, like an LBD or t-shirt-and-jeans combo, into something altogether more impactful and polished.
But embracing heels needn't come at the expense of comfort, and that's where the new wave of everyday styles comes in. Brands like Prada, Khaite, The Row, and Toteme have embraced the "less is more" approach to their footwear in recent collections, bringing low-heeled slingbacks, mules and pumps to the fashion fore once again—each stylish and practical enough to tempt you out of your trainers for good.
So, yes, comfortable, stylish everyday heels do exist, and they're a major trend in themselves right now, too. The recipe for finding the perfect pair? Go low in terms of heel-height, and high when it comes to quality—because staggering around in spindly stilettos isn't going to get you very far, and keeping your feet intact will always be worth the extra investment.
Below, my edit of the best everyday heels to shop, that are comfortable and chic in equal measure—and guaranteed to help you step into the new season in style.
The Best Everyday Heels To Buy
Le Monde Beryl makes some of the best footwear in the biz, and this calf-hair, cow-print style is a particular standout. Wear for work to add some pizzazz to your everyday style, pair with jeans for a fun high-low mix, or top with an LBD if you plan to dance all night long.
Clementina Jackson is the Fashion Editor at Marie Claire UK. She writes, edits and commissions stories spanning catwalk trends, industry news, shopping must-haves, long-form fashion features, and interviews. She was previously Acting Site Fashion Editor at ELLE UK, and has also worked for a range of titles including Harper's Bazaar, Vanity Fair, Tatler, and Cosmopolitan.