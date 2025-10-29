There’s something about autumn that always feels like a fresh start. Kids head back to school in crisp uniforms with sharpened pencils, and the rest of us come back from long summer days ready to get back into the flow of work.

For me, Q4 has always felt like a reset; a chance to rethink my wardrobe, pull together a new “uniform” for the season, and ease back into the ritual of dressing with a little more polish. But, as much as I love the idea of tailoring, actually finding it in my size can be a whole different story.

At a size 18, sourcing sharp, structured workwear pieces often feels like chasing something elusive—especially when so many brands stop at a UK 16. The search for suiting that skims over curves without pulling, gaping, or distorting its shape can be…complicated, to say the least.

What should feel like clean lines and sharp silhouettes can all too easily collapse if the fabric doesn’t stretch, or if the cut wasn’t designed with a fuller figure in mind. Still, it’s that balance—the structure that sharpens, the softness that flatters—that makes me keep coming back to tailoring every autumn. And this season, I decided to put it to the test: diving into the racks to see which tailored pieces actually deliver on the promise of fit, comfort, and a little bit of power-dressing magic.

The Best Plus-Size Tailoring Brands

Reiss

I tried on the Reiss Gabi suit, and it instantly felt like a modern classic. The deep burgundy stretch-wool blend has just enough structure to look sharp, but enough give to move comfortably. On my size 18 frame, the size 16 fit came across as slightly oversized, yet still beautifully tailored. The trousers had the length and room my long legs usually struggle to find, and the blazer’s cuffs sat perfectly at my wrists, even with my broader shoulders and fuller arms. What really struck me was that Reiss only goes up to a size 16, yet this suit managed to flatter beyond its official range. It’s proof that good tailoring doesn’t just fit—it can also adapt.

With Nothing Underneath

The first thing I noticed about this boyfriend shirt from With Nothing Underneath was how relaxed the fit was on my frame, providing the versatility to be worn with either tailored trousers or more informally with jeans. I would say that the fit is oversized and though the largest size is a UK 18, I think the shirt would be able to accommodate up to a UK 20.

Crafted from 100% TENCEL, the shirt not only moves beautifully but also feels incredibly soft against the skin. The silhouette is deliberately boxy, with dropped shoulders that accentuate its relaxed aesthetic while still maintaining a clean, structured line. I paired it with the brand’s navy Rampling trousers, that are made from 100% mid-weight wool. The were feather-light to the touch, yet still maintained their shape. Visually, the trousers offer a refined, elevated silhouette, sitting high at the waist and falling into a wide-leg cut. I opted for a UK 16 and would say they're pretty true to size.

The Frankie Shop

The Gelso suit from The Frankie Shop is a dream for those who love relaxed yet sharp tailoring. On my body, the oversized blazer— technically a Large—could easily fit up to a UK 22. Its boxy shoulders hint at zoot suit vibes, while the slightly tapered trousers create a beautifully balanced silhouette. Made from a luxe wool blend, the suit drapes effortlessly, offering structure without stiffness. It’s versatile too: wear it with heels for a polished look or trainers for relaxed, downtown-cool energy. The Gelso perfectly fuses classic tailoring with modern, oversized ease—utterly chic and unmistakably cool.

Jaeger

The wool-rich flannel material—woven by the renowned Italian Nova Fides mill—makes this oatmeal Jaeger midi dress ideal for the colder months. I would describe the cut as a fit-and-flare style, gently nipping in at the waist and flowing out into a fuller skirt. The front of the dress also has a concealed zip at the neckline, giving wearers the option to have a high or low neckline, alongside a fabric belt to emphasise the waist. The dress goes up to a UK 20 and I would say it fits true to size, with generous arm holes for comfort. I would pair this piece with either a stiletto heel or a pair of knee-high boots for autumn and winter.

Victoria Beckham

I slipped into this Victoria Beckham low-lapel wool blend blazer in a UK size 16, and immediately understood the brand’s reputation for precision tailoring. Though technically not my size, the fit reads as beautifully oversized, giving it that nonchalant, fashion-forward edge without losing shape. Cut from luxurious wool, the fabric has a rich structure that holds its line against the body, lending weight and polish to every movement. The low, sculptural lapel is what really sets it apart—bold, architectural, and instantly attention-grabbing, it frames the torso in a way that feels both commanding and undeniably chic. It’s the kind of piece that completes an outfit.

I also tried the Victoria Beckham wide-leg trousers in grey melange, and in a size 16, they wear with that deliberate oversized ease that feels both modern and timeless. The wool-blend fabric has a beautiful weight and structure, giving the trousers a tailored polish while still moving fluidly with me. The pleated, tapered cut instantly reminded me of a classic 'zoot suit' silhouette—dramatic, elongating, and surprisingly flattering on a fuller frame. It’s a style that embraces volume with confidence, proving that structure and proportion can work wonders on curvier bodies. The trousers are a statement in how power dressing can feel both elegant and empowering.

Victoria Beckham Wide Leg Trouser In Grey Melange £650 at Victoria Beckham UK

Thom Browne

This single breasted blazer, cut from fine wool with a whisper of mohair, feels unexpectedly soft against the skin—structured, yes, but never stiff. Because it’s from the men’s collection, the design gives me that extra room through the shoulders I need, creating a boxy, architectural silhouette that feels purposeful rather than oversized. I’m wearing a men’s size 3, which translates roughly to a women’s 16-18, and it fits my size 18 body with just the right balance of ease and sharp tailoring. With Thom Browne extending up to a men’s size 5 with the added addition of their Made to Measure service, the spectrum feels refreshingly inclusive, and the result is a blazer that redefines proportion on my terms.

The Thom Browne knee-length sack skirt is one of those deceptively simple pieces that reveals more the closer you look. Cut in Browne’s signature sack silhouette, on a curvy frame, the structure of the skirt creates a beautifully balanced shape; streamlined without feeling restrictive. The fabrics themselves are pure Thom Browne: fine wool twill, cotton, and seasonal blends like silk-wool.The weight of the wool version here anchors the skirt’s sharp outline.

One detail that pushes this piece into contemporary territory is the upturned hem. It’s a small gesture, but it instantly modernises the classic cut, giving it a subtle architectural edge. Interestingly, I'm wearing an Italian 48—a UK 16—which was the largest they had in store. It fits comfortably on my size 18 frame, but you can also take advantage of their made-to-measure service for extended sizing.

Thom Browne Knee Length Beltloop Sack Skirt £1,595 at FARFETCH UK

Anthropologie

The soft, drapey fabric of the Maeve wide-leg trousers has just enough structure to hold its shape, but still moves like a dream— perfect for days that blur from the desk to drinks. On my long legs, the wide cut feels instantly elongating, and the loose tailoring flatters without trying too hard. I’m in an XL (a UK16/18), but the fit is roomy enough that it could comfortably stretch to a 20. Even better, Maeve goes up to a 28 in some of their styles, which is a rare and welcome commitment to inclusivity. These trousers are a workwear staple with weekend energy; the kind of effortless chic that earns a permanent spot in rotation.

Anthropologie The Avery Wide-Leg Pleated Trousers by Maeve £128 at Anthropologie

The Shirt Company

The Brooke V-line silhouette shirt is refined and luxuriously soft. Crafted from a cotton blend, the fabric feels gentle against the skin, draping beautifully without feeling rigid. The detailing is impeccable and beautifully cut—the exaggerated, structured lapels add a touch of drama, while the subtle tailoring keeps it wearable for both work and leisure, with a hidden button located beneath the bust to accommodate those with bigger busts. It’s the kind of piece you want to live in, balancing comfort and style. I can only hope the brand expands their sizing in this range, as these shirts feel indulgently comfortable and undeniably luxurious—truly a wardrobe staple that marries ease with elegance.