Do you ever glimpse someone wearing a puffer jacket, a beanie hat and a cashmere scarf and find yourself wanting to ask them, "Excuse me but what are you going to do when it's bitter?" I frequently do, conscious of not wanting to peak too early by diving into the heavy-duty side of my outerwear wardrobe, while freely admitting that my sports jacket isn't quite cutting the mustard when the wind-chill factor means the "feels like" temperature is -1.

Having done plenty of research, however, I've realised there's a solution to what to wear if the weather is cold but not bitingly cold—a wool jacket.

Halfway between a jacket and a coat, the wool jacket borrows characteristics of both to find the balance that's needed between freezing weather and properly freezing weather, skimming the hip but keeping its wearer snug courtesy of its wool fabrication.

Influencers have already discovered its potential. Thandi Maqubela swears by a grey wool jacket from Rise & Fall, a sumptuous option that contains 5% cashmere for extra softness. With a sculptural cut that includes a collarless neckline and gently-flaring sleeves, it couldn't be more appropriate for office days but will also elevate straight-leg jeans at the weekend.

Salomé Mory, meanwhile, opted for the wool-blend poncho from the latest drop at Uniqlo. The JW Anderson design can be cinched to give its soft folds sharpness or be left to drape over layers (upon layers) of knitwear. Massimo Dutti's range of wool jackets is also particularly worthy of attention, with interesting details like pairs of unevenly spaced buttons and a shorter hemline that will team nicely with high-waisted, barrel-legged trousers.

Welcome a wool jacket into your wardrobe and whenever the weather's warm-cold, still-windy in the space of 24 hours, you know what to wear.

