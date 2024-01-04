We've found the best fashion, accessories and jewellery deals in the January sales, from Rixo to Anthropologie
Bestselling pieces at a fraction of the cost? Sign us up.
The New Year is a great time to shop for that investment piece you've been thinking about for the entirety of last year, with the best January sales in the UK including some of our favourite outlets, from designer brands like Ralph Lauren and Givenchy to our trusty high street go-tos Zara and Asos. There's also up to 60% off at luxury jewellery stores like Monica Vinader.
We expect that the January sales will run until later this month, however, the most popular styles tend to sell out more quickly. If there's a special jewellery piece or accessory you've been thinking of buying for a while to update your caspule wardrobe, now could be the perfect time.
January sales in the UK: Quick links
There are current sales of up to in the January sales including some of our favourite retailers, from Net-a-Porter to Monica Vinader.
- Save up to 60% off in the Winter Sale at Net-a-Porter
- There are discounts of 75% off clothing and accessories in the Zara sale
- There's 50% off sale (with an extra 10% off at the moment) at Rixo
- Get 60% off bestselling styles at Monica Vinader
- Enjoy 50% off winter staples at M&S
- Anthropologie are offering 70% off for the January sales
- Over 50% off styles at celebrity-favourite Arket
Best January sales in the UK on fashion, accessories and jewellery
Net-a-Porter January deals
Khaite's 'Franklin' sweater has bold stripes and a wide polo collar as a nod to American sportswear—a great winter staple.
This statement coat features elegant tailoring that will see you through, season after season.
The loafer is a must for dressing up and down during the winter months and this elegant pair has been built to last.
Zara January deals
Wear this fun printed mini with tights and boots in the winter and sandals in the summer.
These classic jeans will easily become one of the most useful pieces in your wardrobe with a cut that's designed to flatter.
An elegant and versatile blouse that can be dressed up with mini and heels, or down with jeans and trainers.
Rixo January sales
This flared-sleeve sweetheart neck dress is a Rixo classic with the Pink Check Vintage Bunch print.
We love this retro kit with its chevron-pointelle pattern and scalloped ivory trims, as well as the kitsch daisy embroidery.
The Brie is a classic pleated style that can be matched with just about anything—a heavy knit, simple t-shirt or printed blouse.
Monica Vinader January deals
These statement disc earrings are reminiscent of balmy Ibiza nights with an elegant, boho style.
Save 60% on this statement ring from the Juno range, inspired by an ancient Greek shield.
There's another huge 60% off these elegant cocktail earrings, which will elevate any evening outfit.
When will the January sales end?
Typically, winter sales begin on Boxing Day and last throughout January until the end of the month—though we can never guarantee this for sure. It is worth noting that, as with any sale, there's a limited amount of stock and the most popular items will go.
Marie Claire Newsletter
Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Lauren is the former Deputy Digital Editor at woman&home and became a journalist mainly because she enjoys being nosy. With a background in features journalism, Lauren has bylines in publications such as Marie Claire UK, Red Magazine, House of Coco, women&home, GoodTo, Woman's Own and Woman magazine.
She started writing for national papers and magazines at Medavia news agency, before landing a job in London working as a lifestyle assistant and covers everything from fashion and celebrity style to beauty and careers.