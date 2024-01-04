We've found the best fashion, accessories and jewellery deals in the January sales, from Rixo to Anthropologie

The New Year is a great time to shop for that investment piece you've been thinking about for the entirety of last year, with the best January sales in the UK including some of our favourite outlets, from designer brands like Ralph Lauren and Givenchy to our trusty high street go-tos Zara and Asos. There's also up to 60% off at luxury jewellery stores like Monica Vinader

We expect that the January sales will run until later this month, however, the most popular styles tend to sell out more quickly. If there's a special jewellery piece or accessory you've been thinking of buying for a while to update your caspule wardrobe, now could be the perfect time. 

There are current sales of up to in the January sales including some of our favourite retailers, from Net-a-Porter to Monica Vinader. 

Best January sales in the UK on fashion, accessories and jewellery

Net-a-Porter January deals

Franklin striped cashmere sweater
Khaite Franklin Striped Cashmere Sweater

Khaite's 'Franklin' sweater has bold stripes and a wide polo collar as a nod to American sportswear—a great winter staple. 

Dries Von Noten Belted Wool-twill Coat
Dries Von Noten Belted Wool-twill Coat

This statement coat features elegant tailoring that will see you through, season after season.

Jill Sander Collapsible-heel glossed-leather loafers
Jill Sander Collapsible-heel Glossed-leather Loafers

The loafer is a must for dressing up and down during the winter months and this elegant pair has been built to last.

Embroidered ruffled silk-blend mini dress
Embroidered Ruffled Silk-blend Mini Dress

Givenchy's mini dress is cut from a fluid silk-blend and is perfect for layering with lightweight knits.silk blend

Zara January deals

Zara printed midi dress
Floral Printed Mini Dress

Wear this fun printed mini with tights and boots in the winter and sandals in the summer.

ZW Collection Straight-Leg Mid-Rise Jeans
ZW Collection Straight-Leg Jeans

These classic jeans will easily become one of the most useful pieces in your wardrobe with a cut that's designed to flatter. 

Zara Tied Shirt
Blush Pink Tied Shirt

An elegant and versatile blouse that can be dressed up with mini and heels, or down with jeans and trainers.

Tote Bag With Top Stitching

Tote Bag With Top Stitching

This handy tote bag is big enough to house all the essentials and comes with stylish stitch detailing. 

Rixo January sales

Rixo Gem Godet-Skirt Dress
Gem Godet-Skirt Dress

This flared-sleeve sweetheart neck dress is a Rixo classic with  the Pink Check Vintage Bunch print.

Rixo Kali Collard Jumper
Kali Collard Jumper

We love this retro kit with its chevron-pointelle pattern and scalloped ivory trims, as well as the kitsch daisy embroidery.   

Rixo Brie Pleated Midi Skirt
Brie Pleated Midi Skirt

The Brie is a classic pleated style that can be matched with just about anything—a heavy knit, simple t-shirt or printed blouse. 

Rixo Orchid Silk V-Neck Gown
Orchid Silk V-Neck Gown

Carry the party season into January with this elegant silk dress that you'll love for years to come. 

Monica Vinader January deals

Monica Vinader Juno Disc Earrings
Juno Disc Earrings

These statement disc earrings are reminiscent of balmy Ibiza nights with an elegant, boho style. 

Juno Band Ring
Juno Band Ring

Save 60% on this statement ring from the Juno range, inspired by an ancient Greek shield.

Kate Young Gemstone Cocktail Earrings
Kate Young Gemstone Cocktail Earrings

There's another huge 60% off these elegant cocktail earrings, which will elevate any evening outfit. 

Riva Waterfall Cocktail Diamond Ring
Riva Waterfall Cocktail Diamond Ring

If you're looking for a big saving, the beautiful Riva cocktail ring is one of the biggest on the website, coming in at 60% of it's original price.

When will the January sales end? 

Typically, winter sales begin on Boxing Day and last throughout January until the end of the month—though we can never guarantee this for sure. It is worth noting that, as with any sale, there's a limited amount of stock and the most popular items will go. 

Lauren Hughes

Lauren is the former Deputy Digital Editor at woman&home and became a journalist mainly because she enjoys being nosy. With a background in features journalism, Lauren has bylines in publications such as Marie Claire UK, Red Magazine, House of Coco, women&home, GoodTo, Woman's Own and Woman magazine.


She started writing for national papers and magazines at Medavia news agency, before landing a job in London working as a lifestyle assistant and covers everything from fashion and celebrity style to beauty and careers.


