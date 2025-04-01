The clocks have gone forward, the sun is shining through my window and there are a bunch of daffodils sitting in a vase on my dining table. It of course can only mean one thing: spring has finally arrived. While as a fashion editor I’ve been writing about the spring trends for what feels like months, now that the season has officially changed, there’s something so much more satisfying about immersing myself in new season style. From the best spring shoe trends to the jackets we’ll all be reaching for now that we no longer need our heavy winter coats , I’m excited to transition my wardrobe ready for the warmer weather.

So, with that in mind, I’ve been scouring all my favourite influencers feeds in search of inspiration for the best spring outfits. Of course, they didn’t disappoint, stepping out in some seriously great spring-ready looks. Alongside effortless daywear, I was spoilt for choice when it came to spring workwear inspiration and chic occasion wear looks, perfect for channeling if you have any spring weddings on the horizon.

While there were so many great outfits to choose from however, to save endless scrolling, I thought why not share with you my five favourite spring outfits. These are the ones that I’ll be recreating in my own wardrobe over the coming months and so more than deserve a place in your too.

Spring outfit inspiration

1. For brunch

If you're looking for an outfit that's effortless yet elevated, look to Ama Godson for inspiration. A thin ribbed knit dress is perfect for spring feeling light enough for warm days yet cosy too. Follow Ama's lead and opt for a pastel yellow tone to tap into one of this seasons biggest trends, butter yellow.

2. For the office

For me, great spring workwear means taking pieces I already own and love and making them feel suited for the new season. Here Lison Sebellin does it expertly, pairing a wool blazer with lighter, softer pieces for a spring take.

3. For weekends

There's something about warm weather that just calls for lighter denim. For day to day, lean into this seasons denim trends in a pair of light wash horseshoe jeans paired with muted separates for a coordinated look.

4. For weekends away

If the spring back holidays have you planning weekends away, you'll need plenty of great outfits to choose from. A long sleeve linen dress is perfect for this time of year but if it's tool cool for sandals, simply switch to trainers of ballet flats.

5. For spring weddings

Spring weddings and florals go hand in hand so keep it classic in a pretty floral dress. I love this ASOS' style worn by Abisola however sadly it's low in stock so I've found a great alternative from Nobody's Child below.