Stouls is the Under-the-Radar French Brand to Know for Timeless Suede and Leather Staples

Few materials are as synonymous with the arrival of autumn as leather and suede. This is the time that much-loved leather jackets finally re-emerge from the depths of our wardrobes, along with their trouser and boot counterparts—and ditto styles in sumptuous suede, that provide a much-needed extra layer of warmth as the chill begins to set in.

Incidentally, suede is also one of the biggest fashion trends of Autumn/Winter 2025, and one of the easiest to adopt at that, effortlessly elevating pretty much any ensemble it touches. Naturally, then, the material has already begun dominating seasonal high-street and high-end collections alike—but insiders know that there's one under-the-radar brand that does it best.

Introducing, Stouls: the Paris-based label that reimagines everyday staples in luxurious leather and suede, and that's quietly making its way into the wardrobes of some of the world's most stylish women.

Founded in 2004 by Aurélia Stouls, the French designer's namesake brand is all about effortlessly embedding leather and suede into the modern woman's wardrobe—and making it as easy to wear and care-for as possible. Think: classic t-shirts, tanks, trousers, jackets and blazers that will seamlessly slot into your existing repertoire, whilst simultaneously levelling up your overall aesthetic. And the best part? They're all crafted from a first-of-its-kind, natural-stretch, machine-washable leather of such high quality that it will last, and look fabulous, forever.

It follows, then, that in-the-know women can't get enough. In the past few months alone, I've spotted the likes of Jessie Bush, Alex Eagle, Blanca Miro, Zoe Suen and visual artist Indre Serpytyte-Roberts sporting various Stouls separates on Instagram, while Leandra Medine Cohen is also said to be a fan.

But whether they've opted for a "plain" white leather t-shirt, a timeless tan jacket, or bold purple suede trousers, it's precisely this deceptive simplicity that makes Stouls pieces so incredibly chic. They're the ultimate in "if you know, you know" quiet luxury, favouriting exquisite quality, craftsmanship and durability (both physical and aesthetic) over fashion's tendency towards the fleeting, overtly branded and peacock-y.

Understandably, this all comes decidedly hefty investment: a Stouls leather t-shirt will set you back around £700, while certain coats and blazers are upwards of £2,000. But if you're in the market for suede and leather staples that will stand the test of time and enjoy endless wear—or simply the perfect leather trousers—you truly won't find better. Plus, think of all the money you'll save on specialist dry-cleaning...

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors