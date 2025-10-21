How many times have you worn jeans this month? If it’s too many to remember, you’re in good company. I recently invested in a wide-leg pair from AGOLDE and a white barrel-leg style from Frame, and I’ve been rotating between the two ever since they arrived in my wardrobe. It’s an easy outfit-building formula, yes—but a little, dare I say, boring after 16 consecutive days of denim. So, I say to you as much as I do to myself: it’s time to mix things up.

Now, I’m not suggesting you relinquish your denim altogether. Instead, just rely on it a little less. There are plenty of other options out there that will make your outfits feel instantly more exciting. Think an endlessly versatile black maxi skirt, a pair of silk trousers, or even a trusty pair of tracksuit bottoms (far more comfortable than any jeans, let’s be honest).

If you’re short on inspiration, simply scroll on, as I’m sharing seven of my favourite non-jeans autumn outfits, fit for every occasion.

7 Chic Autumn Outfits That Aren't Just Jeans

A black skirt + leather jacket

Just in case you needed a reminder of the enduring appeal of all-black outfits, this black maxi skirt and leather jacket combination is one of my personal favourites of the season. To elevate it further, style a black blouse underneath—or break it up with a simple white tee for a more laid-back look.

Tracksuit bottoms + a shirt

Tracksuit bottoms may not be the first jeans alternative that spring to mind, but they’re certainly the most comfortable and cosy. In recent years, we’ve seen loungewear transform from an indoor-only staple to an everyday street-style essential—and this off-duty outfit provides ample inspiration. A shirt, tee, and black boots will go a long way.

A suede dress + knee-high boots

(Image credit: Future/Getty Images)

If Autumn/Winter 2025 could be summed up in just one word, it would be suede. Whether you opt for suede trousers, a skirt, or a belted coat, the fabric has truly become a fashion-fan favourite—and it’s easy to see why.

Silk trousers + a blazer

Yes, few items offer the same limitless styling capabilities as a great pair of jeans, but silk trousers also fall into this same category—and they're even more comfortable. A black pair is particularly easy to wear, both with a blazer for more formal environments or a chunky knit for a more laidback look.

A grey jumper + silk skirt

Autumn style is pegged to a number of key fashion finds: trench coats, tights, and knee-high boots, included. Yet knitwear sits in pole position as an absolute Autumn must-have. If you're looking for ways to style it without jeans, turn your attention to a lace-trimmed satin skirt, perfectly polished and endlessly versatile.

A statement midi skirt + simple knit

You don't need me to tell you yet again that animal print is trending, but where leopard print once reigned supreme, this season is all about snake and zebra. Step into the look with a statement skirt and classic, cosy jumper for an attention-grabbing fit with minimal styling effort.

A dress over trousers

Y2K style has been trending for quite some time—think heeled flip-flops, cord necklaces, and capri pants—but the modern-day take on the dress-over-trousers look feels particularly polished. Case in point: this navy shirt dress and cream trouser combination, which works for almost any occasion, from weekday meetings to weekend plans.