Now, I’m going to let you in on a secret. When I first saw the balloon-leg/harem pants/genie trouser—call it what you will—trend appear across the Autumn/Winter 2025 runways, I dismissed it as a fleeting fad. Yes, they exude an effortless kind of cool and are undeniably more interesting than a much-loved wide-leg, but they felt a little too fashion-forward to truly take hold. Oh, how wrong I was...

Nearly six months on from the Chloé, Alaïa and Emporio Armani shows, the voluminous trouser trend is everywhere. A striped white pair from Zara sold out almost instantly—after the chicest content creators snapped them up, of course. The original, trend-setting runway styles are now near impossible to find, and the high street is brimming with alternatives (though even those are proving tricky to get your hands on). Harem pant mania has officially taken hold.

As you might imagine, however, the styling requires a little extra thought. Given their unusual shape, working out how to wear balloon trousers can seem daunting, but we've found five chic outfit ideas that will make embracing the trend a breeze.

To add a tougher edge, opt for suede fabrics and trusty trainers. For a more laid-back approach, pair with a loose-fitting shirt and fuss-free flats. Or bring out your bohemian side with a straw bag, sandals, and a trending cord necklace. Whatever aesthetic you lean into, the five looks below prove that balloon-leg trousers are far more versatile than they might first appear.

How to Wear Balloon Trousers: 5 Outfit Ideas

Genie pants paired with suede

@denisechristensenbc wears balloon pants, brown suede jacket and gold shoes

(Image credit: @denisechristensenbc)

Denise Nørgaard was one of the lucky few to snap up Zara’s extra-large balloon-leg trousers before they swiftly sold out—but don’t worry, I’ve found an equally chic alternative. Here, she proves that the exaggerated shape doesn’t have to be the sole focal point of an outfit, styling them with an equally statement-making oversized suede jacket, a basket bag and gold mesh ballet pumps. It’s a bolder, tougher take on the trend.

A laidback balloon-leg trouser look

@nnennaechem wears yellow harem pants, white tank top, pink shirt

(Image credit: @nnennaechem)

Yes, balloon-hem trousers will effortlessly elevate any outfit, lending a more fashion-forward finish—but they don’t have to be reserved for special occasions. Pair them with a classic white tank and a loose-fitting shirt casually draped over your shoulders, and you’ve got a city-ready look in seconds.

A colourful harem pant outfit

@mariadelaord wears yellow ballon trousers, yellow striped swimsuit and white shirt

(Image credit: @mariadelaord)

Most harem pants come in classic block colours—think brown, cream or black. But Maria de la Orden proves that bold and bright versions are out there too—you just need to know where to look. In this case, it’s her own co-founded label, La Veste. To keep the high-summer mood alive, style yours with a colour-coordinating swimsuit, a loose shirt and wraparound sandals.

Black and white balloon trouser style

A post shared by Hanna MW (@hannamw)

A photo posted by on

Since balloon trousers are undeniably a statement piece, minimalist fashion fans may prefer to tone things down with a monochrome colour palette. Few shade pairings are as failsafe as black and white, while classic trainers help ground the look with a more casual, effortless edge.

Pretty peach genie pants

A post shared by Susanna Succo (@susanna_succo)

A photo posted by on

The Chloé tie-ankle trousers have quickly become a fan favourite—but styling them with a peplum top might not be your first instinct. Fortunately, Susanna Succo makes a strong case for the pairing, opting for a sculptural Proenza Schouler style that complements the volume of the trousers. Finished with Alaïa’s mesh ballet flats, this look proves that black and peach are a winning combination.

