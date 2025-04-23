For all the increasingly out-there, ultra-niche, and even downright 'ugly' trends that seem to be dominating the fashion world right now, there's much to be said for embracing simplicity. Indeed, in many ways, eschewing the attention-grabbing in favour of the more low-key and timeless feels like a power move - a small rebellion, even - in itself.

It's little wonder, then, that classic capsule wardrobe heroes such as jeans, tailoring and shirts have been enjoying a surge in popularity of late - and none more so than the humble t-shirt. It's the ultimate basic, one of the most versatile pieces you can own, and one that holds a certain quiet power that feels particularly of-the-moment.

Even more so, when said t-shirt is emblazoned with a slogan.

Offering the same benefits as a simple tee whilst simultaneously being - quite literally - statement-making, slogan t-shirts are absolutely everywhere right now. But this isn't just the latest in a long string of Nineties throwback trends.

Hot on the heels of last year's viral Loewe 'I Told Ya' t-shirt from the Challengers film and Charli XCX's ubiquitous 'Brat' design, the past few months have seen a number of brands put their own stamp on the age-old style.

While some of this season's slogan t-shirts are imbued with a certain nostalgia - see, Maria Grazia Chiuri's latest take on the iconic John Galliano 'J'adore Dior' t-shirt for her Autumn/Winter 2025 collection - others send an even stronger message.

Earlier this month, for example, Stella McCartney released a white tank printed with the words 'Mother Fucker', that has already been worn by the likes of Dua Lipa and Kai Isaiah Jamal, and is poised to be a hit with the street style set, too. Whether worn in anger at current world events or simply for the shock factor, it's the bold statement sent by wearing it at all that matters most.

Of course, it's hardly surprising that the slogan t-shirt is enjoying a renaissance during such times of global turmoil. Vivienne Westwood and Katharine Hamnett were among the first to use the piece of clothing as a political tool all the way back in the 70s and 80s, after all.

With that in mind, it feels particularly fitting that Conner Ives' 'Protect The Dolls' design is the slogan t-shirt that's blowing up right now above all.

First worn by the designer himself at the close of his recent London Fashion Week show, the t-shirt was intended as a show of support for trans women amid increased threats to trans rights around the world. Those three little words on a plain white background have since become a veritable battlecry for the cause, proudly worn by Pedro Pascal, Troye Sivan, Tilda Swinton, Lisa Rinna and countless more.

Ives' t-shirt wasn't originally intended for production, but due to overwhelming demand, it has now been made available for pre-order, with all proceeds going directly to the US-based charity Trans Lifeline. Who says a fashion trend can't do good, too?

