The micro shorts trend is going nowhere, and it’s just initiated Em Rata as its newest fan

First, it was the micro mini skirt that made a surprising Autumn resurgence, now it seems an equally as unlikely short style has taken the top spot when it comes to stylish Winter dressing. Never mind the chill, street style queen, Emily Ratajakowski stepped out in a pair of mini black knicker shorts and a matching black zip top for Puma’s The Amazing Mostro show yesterday, and while we may have let out a shiver just looking at her, she most-definitely looked hot, hot, hot.

Tapping into the Y2K revival that's been taking over the fashion scene of late, the return of the micro short or hot pants (for those of us who saw them the first time around), comes as no surprise. First spotted on the catwalks of Miu Miu in AW23, the micro short trend took a while to trickle down into the wardrobes of our favourite celebs and influencers, however now that it's here we predict it's a piece you're going to be seeing a lot of going forward.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

You see, Em Rata isn’t the only one who’s been opting for the ultra-short style in recent months. Hailey Bieber was recently spotted bare-legged in a pair of shorts from Los Angeles Apparel. Taking the trend in a more relaxed, athleisure style, her matching red sweatshirt and shorts duo make for the perfect everyday outfit and it's one that we’ll be repeating come Spring Summer.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Want to try the trend out now but not lucky enough to live in sunny LA like Hailey? Take your queue from Olivia Wilde, who layered her short shorts with a pair of sheer tights and knee length boots for the Michale Kors show last September. While we can't guarantee they'll keep you as snug as say, a cosy tracksuit, they will offer an extra line of defence against the falling temperatures while still ensuring you look oh-so-chic.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

So, what are you waiting for, make like these stylish celebs and get ready to embrace all things short. To help here's out edit of the best micro styles to shop now.