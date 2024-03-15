Cowboy boots are officially back so giddy up with our edit of the best

This ain't Texas, but we're here for all things Western style. Cowboy boots have been doing the rounds for a couple of seasons now and have slowly started to make themselves key capsule wardrobe staples. With A-list street style stars like Emily Ratajkowskiand Dua Lipa on board, we are here for it.

This ain't Texas, but we're here for all things Western style . Cowboy boots have been slowly making a comeback with the rise of chic and wearable options from cult label Khaite to more literal iterations from Ganni. This season, what was once seen as a tricky boot to style has become our go-to everyday footwear of choice in our transeasonal capsule wardrobe . And with A-list street style stars like Emily Ratajkowski and Dua Lipa on board, we are here for it.

Spotted on the catwalk at Gucci, Louis Vuitton, and Etro for both Spring/Summer 2024 and Autumn/Winter 2024 - it’s clear that Western boots are here to stay. Featuring straight-out-of-Texas embroidery to more minimal monochrome details - brand-new styles have just dropped in stores just in time for sunnier Spring days and the festival season ahead.



Texture-wise, you can never go wrong with a glossy leather boot but Fendi’s version in faux croc has definitely taken our interest. And when it comes to colours, we’re all about the white cowboy boot (who cares if it’s impractical?) and cherry red shades for those who really want to make a statement.

Here’s a selection of the most popular cowboy boots for women and a few of our favourite picks below...

Best Ankle-length cowboy boots

I love a good ankle-length boot to elevate any outfit. Whatever your budget, you are bound to find classic lower-rise styles everywhere at the moment. Including, low-rise cowboy boots. Pair these with tapered jeans or maxi dresses for a day-to-night look.

Classic Cowboy boots

For me, the classic cowboy boot is a non-negotiable in my wardrobe. Taking inspiration from the catwalk and street style looks alike, I love a mid-calf hitting boot paired with mini skirts, dresses, and flares.

Colourful Cowboy boots

For those who love a pop of colour in their wardrobe, bright cowboy boots are perfect for you. Whether you’re simply looking for an alternative to classic black and brown or want to lift darker outfits with a metallic style - these ones are for you.

Tall Cowboy boots

The enduring appeal of cowboy boots doesn't end with textures or colours, it also includes height. And if you're particularly interested in the Beyoncé-inspired Western aesthetic (who isn't), then this edit is for you.

Extra-tall cowboy boots that are longer in the leg than their standard counterparts are great for taller women or those looking for more coverage. British label Duo Boots allows customers to choose from 8 calf widths and a taller boot height in their western-inspired Cowboy boots. Available in both black and brown suede, with a subtle Western nod, they’re a great example of how much or how less of a statement you can make with this trend.

