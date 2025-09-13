A “Little Knit” is the Hero Piece You Need to Survive This Month’s Unpredictable Weather

I’m writing this story while facing a window, where evidence of three different weather forecasts has been playing out over the course of the afternoon (moody clouds, driving rain, blue skies, you name it). The sheer unpredictability of this season means that it’s best to prepare for all eventualities—at all times. This means carrying an umbrella and/or wearing a baseball cap everywhere you go for starters, but how else can you dress for weather that requires sunglasses one minute and a cagoule the next?

The answer on shop floors seems to be a “little knit”, best defined as a jumper or cardigan that’s lightweight enough to not make you sweat while commuting, but also does the job if you’re unexpectedly caught out.

Rise & Fall’s finest-cashmere cardigan is available in five delightful shades, including poppy and the ubiquitous buttermilk, and is the perfect size for slipping over a tee and under a blazer, providing a crucial layer of warmth. Toteme’s crew-neck sweater , meanwhile, is a merino-silk blend that means it’s super light (ideal for a mild case of goosebumps).

The little knit couldn’t be easier to carry around, making it something of a lifesaver if you’re prone to a kitchen-sink handbag. In fact, you don’t have to carry it at all. Stylist Monikh Dale’s little knit is from Leset—a crew-neck jumper in warm apple green—and she usually either wears it or knots it around the waist of whatever outfit she’s got on for ease.

As the weather starts turning not-so-nice, you can transition your favourite jeans-and-a-nice top formula into jeans-and-a-little-knit like influencer Marianne Smyth, who paired a tomato red knit with her straight-leg denim for a simple yet effective take on casual dressing this Autumn/Winter (her gloved mesh pumps are delicious but perhaps not suitable for puddles; your call).

As J.Crew's creative director, Olympia Gayot definitely knows her way around a little knit. Actually, she got the jump on everyone way back in June, pairing a turquoise ribbed cardigan with everything from striped boxer shorts to sarong-style skirts. On sunnier days, you can follow her lead by wearing your cardigan with nothing underneath and only a few buttons fastened, subbing in a square-necked tank top as needed.

My advice? Invest now and you won't be caught out later.

