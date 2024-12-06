Stylish Christmas jumpers? We promise they exist

Christmas jumpers — love them or hate them, they’re a staple of the festive season. Whether it’s to keep your mother happy à la Bridget Jones and Mark Darcy, or to honour a more important cause with Christmas Jumper Day for Save The Children taking place on 12th December, you’ll undoubtedly end up donning one at some point.

But if you’re not one in favour of a bit of kitsch (or would rather avoid wearing itchy acrylic) there are plenty of stylish alternatives, that won't be a one-hit- wonder but are versatile pieces you can wear throughout the year. Favourites include retro inspired ski motifs, fairisle neck details, and straight up plain red knits you won't want to take off. Sold? We thought so, which is why we’ve rounded up a selection of the most stylish festive jumpers that will last long beyond the Christmas period.

Stylish Christmas jumpers

Loewe brushed mohair-blend sweater £1,750 at Net-A-Porter Let it snow in this playful mohair number from Loewe. The colour palette makes it an unexpected take on the regular Christmas aesthetic, but the embroidery details resemble snow falling in an inky blue sky. The perfect investment.

COS Fair-Isle Wool Jumper £115 at Cos A Fair-Isle knit screams Christmas, and this affordable number from Cos consists of 98% Responsible Wool Standard (RWS). Not only will you feel comfortable and look great, but it’s good for your conscience too.

We Norwegians Ski Motif Jumper £237 at Net-A-Porter This merino wool jumper will capture the spirit of the après-ski wherever you are this holiday season — even if it’s just sitting at your office desk. Sign us up.

Sandy Liang Logo Knit £155 at Selfridges This black sweatshirt from New York label Sandy Liang gives major cool girl vibes. The ribbon graphic means festive fashion with a capital F, all without trying too hard.

Beyond Retro Crochet Appliqué £12 (was £16.95) at Beyond Retro, Do your bit for the environment and shop second-hand this Christmas. Beyond Retro have made a name for themselves with their annual Christmas jumper offerings, but since we’re focussing on stylish and not garish, this lace heart detail sweatshirt with pearl embellishments makes for one of their more subdued, yet super cute options.

Marks & Spencer Fairisle Knit £35 at M&S M&S understood the assignment with this one. Full disclosure, this jumper is a 100% acrylic and polyamide mix, but at £35 it will more than serve its purpose for Christmas Jumper Day.

Prada Geometric Jumper £1,380 at Mytheresa Is dressing like a chic Christmas pudding a thing? If so, this Prada jumper will help you achieve it. The wool and cashmere blend will feel luxurious against your skin, and the statement yellow collar is a detail we’re simply obsessed with.

Johntons Of Elgin Snowflake Motif Jumper £995 at Johntons Of Elgin Handmade in Scotland, this is a rather special choice of festive jumper from 227-year-old company Johnstons of Elgin. The relaxed fit makes it super cosy, and the snowflake detail manages to look super tasteful. Bravo.

Hush Cora Chunky Cashmere Crew Jumper £260 at Selfridges Not into graphics and prints? Keep it simple in this number from Hush. The bright red colour means it is fittingly festive, and the classic crew neck style means you can wear it around the Christmas table and beyond.

Toast Green Jumper £395 at Toast Another one for pattern-haters, this classic option from Toast feels super appropriate for Christmas given its rich green colour. The flecks of lighter shades even vaguely resemble sparkling lights.

Gucci Embellished Jumper £1,750 at Mytheresa If you can’t wear a bejewelled jumper at Christmas, when can you? We wouldn’t expect anything less from Gucci’s signature maximalist style, and in the colour palette of the house’s monogram.

Urban Outfitters Bow Detail Jumper £48 at Urban Outfitters Be the gift under the tree in this fluffy, snow-white bow detail jumper from Urban Outfitters. Accessorise with statement earrings for a glam festive look.

Guest In Residence Hand-Knitted Gordes Jumper £740 at Koibird Generation 78's hand-knitted Gordes jumper is a future heirloom. With blouson-style sleeves and a clashing intarsia motif, this is the fashion girl's festive knit of choice.