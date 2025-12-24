If You Want Long, Strong Nails, You Need a "Nail Health Kit"—Here's What Top Manicurists Recommend

2025 is nearly over, and with that, my year of nail health comes to an end—or perhaps it's only just getting started. You see, after one too many harsh gel removals, I was left with nails that were peeling, brittle and completely incapable of growing. So I went cold turkey, and swapped salon visits for strengthening treatments and good old-fashioned nail polish.

Thanks to my job, I'm lucky enough to have many of the city's top nail artists on speed-dial, and their advice has been invaluable—particularly their recommendations for what products I should always keep on hand. I'm happy to report that my nails are now in the best condition they've ever been, so without further ado, here are what London's top manicurists recommend having in your nail health kit...

Nail artist, India Francesca Allen

"As a nail tech, my priority has never been for your nails to just look good when you leave an appointment (however satisfying it is!) It's how healthy they are in the weeks and months to come. When your nails are healthy, it helps to form the perfect foundation to be able to support your gel manicure or classic polish. When the nail health is compromised, it can not only cause discomfort, but you'll also find the gel or polish has less retention. A common misconception of thin, flaky, splitting nails is normal for some. Recent research shows that most nail damage comes from improper use of products and tools, for example, over-buffing or filing the nail plate, picking and peeling off gel instead of safe removal and applying gel too thick or curing incorrectly. By putting nail health first, I'm helping clients maintain strong, growing and resilient nails, even when choosing to wear gel regularly."

India's top tips

"Cuticle oil, cuticle oil, cuticle oil. You just can't get enough when it comes to moisturising the skin around the nail and the nail plate itself. I always try to describe it like a conditioner for your hair—it has a similar job, nourishing and helping to repair and protect the keratin layers of the nail plate, making it a superhero product for maintaining nail health. Right now, I am loving Bio Sculpture Ethos Almond Oil, Les Mains Hermès Nourishing Oil, and Manucurist Huile Verte"

"Supplements can also play a big part in nail health. Ever since I started to be more religious with taking collagen, I've noticed how strong my nails have become (with the added benefits for skin and hair!) Biotin and iron are also known to really help improve nail strength and growth."

India's nail health kit

Manucurist Green Oil 15ml £11.25 at Lookfantastic "I recommend applying a cuticle oil twice a day. I like to keep one on my bedside table, allowing the oil do the work overnight and one at your desk or in your handbag for on-the-go daytime hydration." Kent Brushes Bentley Nail Brush Wooden Brown £0.71 at Kent "No matter how you prefer your nail length, I love a nail brush to gently clean around and underneath the nail. Using warm soapy water to cleanse and brush away any dirt hiding under the nail is not only hygienic but seriously freshens up the appearance of your nails." Brushworks Pastel Nail Files £2.79 at Lookfantastic "A simple, soft nail file is essential for anytime a nail catches on something or a corner breaks... A nail file on hand to smooth any rough edges will save them from any further damage."

Session and celebrity manicurist, Sophia Stylianou

"Nail health is the foundation of every great manicure. You can have the most beautiful colour or design, but if the nail itself is weak or dehydrated, it simply won’t look or last its best. Healthy nails also reflect how we care for our hands day to day, from the products we use to habits like over filing or skipping cuticle care. When nails are healthy, they are stronger, more flexible and less prone to peeling or breaking, which means better results with far less upkeep."

Sophia's top tips

"A high-quality cuticle oil is non-negotiable. I use it daily and recommend it to every client. It keeps the nail matrix nourished, supports growth, and instantly improves how the nails look."

"I also always have a gentle, non-drying nail strengthener or treatment base coat that supports the nail rather than hardening it too much."

"A rich hand cream with barrier-repairing ingredients is essential. Hydrated hands and cuticles make such a difference to nail health long term."

"A glass nail file is one of those underrated tools that makes a real difference. It smooths the nail edge instead of roughing it, which helps prevent peeling and breakage."

"Another often overlooked product is a gentle, nail-friendly polish remover. Acetone itself isn’t the problem; it’s the harsh, poorly formulated ones." Using a clean, effective remover is much kinder to nails.

"Lastly, SPF for your hands is often overlooked. UV exposure can weaken nails and age the skin around them, so protecting them every day makes a noticeable difference."

Sophia's nail health kit

Nourish + Nurture Nail and Cuticle Oil Pen £8.50 at Mii Cosmetics "I use cuticle oil daily and recommend it to every client. One I always come back to is Mii Cosmetics Nourish + Nurture Nail & Cuticle Oil Pen. The mess-free twist applicator makes it so easy to use, and the nourishing oil glides on effortlessly, instantly revitalising and conditioning nails and cuticles." Sally Hansen Nail Rehab Nail Strengthener Nail Treatment £11 at Boots "I also always have a gentle, non drying nail strengthener or treatment base coat on hand, something that supports the nail without making it too hard. Sally Hansen Nail Rehab is a great option as it helps repair and strengthen nails while keeping them flexible and healthy." Clarins Hand & Nail Treatment Cream £23.80 at Boots "Clarins Hand and Nail Treatment Cream is a classic for a reason, as it deeply nourishes both the hands and nails, and well-hydrated hands and cuticles make such a difference to nail health long term."

Manicurist, Lauren Broe

"Nail health is the foundation of every great manicure. Healthy nails are stronger, more flexible, and far less prone to peeling or breakage, which means any polish or treatment not only looks better, but lasts longer. I always explain to clients that nails behave much like skin; when the natural nail is compromised, no product can perform at its best. Prioritising nail health also allows people to enjoy regular manicures without long-term damage, especially in a world of fast beauty and over-processing."

Lauren's top tips

A high-quality cuticle oil is non-negotiable; hydration is key to maintaining flexibility in the nail plate.

I also always have a gentle glass nail file to prevent splitting, alongside a supportive base coat and a nourishing hand creamto protect the nail matrix and skin barrier.

Lauren's nail health kit

Elim Mediheel Cuticle MD, Antibacterial Cuticle Oil £12 at Amazon "I regularly recommend Elim MD Cuticle Oil for daily use, as it absorbs beautifully and supports the nail and surrounding skin." StraDerm UK Straderm Active Care Solution £23 at Straderm "One product I always recommend, but feel is still relatively underrated, is Straderm Active Care Solution. It works brilliantly both as a targeted treatment for compromised nails and as an ongoing maintenance product to support nail health between manicures." Manucurist Active Glow Polish - Blueberry £12 at Lookfantastic "I also think treatment-led polishes, such as the Manucurist Active Glow range, are often overlooked—they’re ideal for clients who want a natural, glossy finish while still actively improving nail condition."

