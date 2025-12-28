NEOUS Founder Vanissa Antonious Shares a Glimpse Into Her 9-5

If you’re someone who counts minimalist shoes and sculptural handbags among your all-time favourite wardrobe staples, it’s likely you have Vanissa Antonious to thank. The Australian-born, London-based fashion creative of Egyptian heritage is the brains behind NEOUS—the brand that helped usher in a new era of low-key yet luxurious accessories in the first place.

Founded in 2017, NEOUS launched with a line of leather shoes that blended function, form and craftsmanship in a way that felt refreshingly modern. Handmade in Italy by independent artisans, the designs stood apart from their more trend-driven counterparts, offering an understated aesthetic with enduring appeal. Unsurprisingly, demand soon led to an expansion into handbags — and today, the brand is a cult go-to for stylish and discerning women the world over.

Here, founder and creative director Vanissa Antonious lifts the lid on the stylish world of NEOUS, sharing what life looks like behind the scenes of her nine-to-five—from morning rituals and creative inspiration to the lessons she’s learned along the way.

(Image credit: Courtesy NEOUS)

I can’t start my morning without... A quiet moment. Even if it’s brief, I need a pause before the day begins. Usually that means light, tea, and a few minutes to gather my thoughts before everything starts moving. During busier periods, exercise becomes essential in the morning, too. It’s less about fitness and more about grounding myself and clearing my head before the demands of the day take over.

The way I get dressed in the morning is... Mostly instinctive and often reflective of how I’m feeling. I dress for comfort and movement, and for whatever the day holds, whether that’s meetings, studio time, or travel. Some days I want to feel held by familiar, grounding pieces. Other days, dressing up brings excitement and confidence. I still love styling a new outfit or putting things together in an unexpected way. Almost everything I own is timeless, which means it all works together, and that simplicity takes a lot of pressure out of the morning.

My in-office essentials are... Good light, a great soundtrack, good energy, and a brilliant team. More than anything, it’s the people and the atmosphere that shape how the day unfolds.

My favourite post-work ritual mirrors my mornings in many ways. Quiet time, gentle movement, or a meaningful conversation with a good friend. I’ve learned that switching off isn’t always easy, but those small rituals help me soften the transition from work to rest.

(Image credit: Courtesy NEOUS)

I find design inspiration from... Many places— architecture, art, travel, everyday observation... A collection usually starts with a feeling or a question rather than a trend. The process is rarely linear. It involves research, sketching, discovering new materials, moments of doubt, and a lot of editing. Clarity comes slowly, and I’ve learned to trust that uncertainty is part of the creative process.

What makes NEOUS special is its restraint. In an industry that often rewards excess, choosing simplicity and longevity felt both challenging and necessary. I wanted to create pieces that were distinctive but genuinely wearable. Something refined, but practical enough to live in every day.

The best thing about my job is... Working with a great team and seeing ideas take shape over time. There’s something incredibly rewarding about watching a concept slowly become an object, and then seeing it find a place in someone’s life. Those moments make the harder days worthwhile.

(Image credit: Courtesy NEOUS)

There have been many meaningful moments since I founded the brand... From industry recognition like the three Fashion Trust awards and the Vogue Fund nomination, to seeing NEOUS grow across 29 countries. But some of the most special moments are very quiet. Spotting someone wearing NEOUS in their everyday life still surprises me. I sometimes stop people without telling them who I am and ask about the bag or shoes they’re wearing. Hearing their relationship to the piece is incredibly grounding.

My biggest career achievement to date has been... Building NEOUS into a brand with a clear identity and seeing it resonate globally, while staying true to its original values. I think every entrepreneur would agree that many of the biggest achievements are invisible. The difficult negotiations, the setbacks no one sees, the personal growth required to keep going. Those moments shape you just as much as the visible successes.

The most important lesson I've learned in business is... Patience. And learning that progress isn’t always visible. Building something lasting takes time, and trusting the process, especially when things feel uncertain, has been one of the hardest and most important lessons.

(Image credit: Courtesy NEOUS)

How has my business evolved over the years? The team has grown, and so has the scope of the brand. We began with shoes, moved into handbags, and are now introducing sneakers, with other categories on the horizon. At the same time, our internal structures and infrastructure have had to evolve. It may sound unglamorous, but those foundations are essential. With that growth has come clarity. The brand feels more confident, more intentional, and more grounded than ever.

Currently, I'm working on... Developing new categories and refining existing ones, with a strong focus on materials, construction, and how pieces fit into real life. Marketing and DTC are also a major focus right now. These areas are changing rapidly, so there’s a lot of learning, testing, making mistakes, and adjusting along the way.

As for the future... We’re entering an exciting new phase with a new footwear category, which feels like a natural evolution for a brand rooted in practicality and movement. Beyond that, the focus is on thoughtful growth, deepening what we already do, and continuing to build the world of NEOUS in a way that feels honest and sustainable.

neous.co.uk