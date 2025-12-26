These Will Be the Tweakments Du Jour in 2026, According to World-Best Aesthetic Doctors

2025 was the year of the tweakment. While in previous years, it was Botox and fillers that reigned supreme, a shift towards regenerative aesthetics and "luxury" choices has dominated the landscape. As such, ultra-tech-led procedures like polynucleotides, exosomes, and platelet-rich plasma (PRP) have experienced a surge in popularity, which has been accelerated by their celebrity proponents, including Hailey Bieber.

Certainly, nearly half (47 per cent) of those who have had dermal filler have, at some point, had their treatment dissolved—especially younger clientele, between the ages of 18 and 34. This is not to mention the fact that a rapid spread of unlicensed cosmetic injections has resulted in 41 confirmed cases of iatrogenic botulism in the UK this year alone.

It's no wonder then that people are becoming increasingly discerning about what treatments they choose to spend their money on, amidst a cost-of-living crisis. Dr Jen Owens , founder of Ireland’s award-winning Glow Clinic , told me earlier this year: "Much like clothing, your aesthetic choices say something about the image you want to project, and right now, that’s for treatments that enhance skin health and radiance in a way that feels subtle and elevated."

So, from prevention-focused procedures to bio-hacking, I spoke to some of the world's foremost experts on aesthetics to glean what will trending next year in this very fast-growing and crowded market.

Dr Christine Hall—Korean Skincare Doctor, Pharmacist and Aesthetic Doctor

"2026 is going to be all about prevention. 2025 was the year that preventative treatments, slow ageing and collagen banking became heavily used terms, and this is only set to continue. Treatments that stimulate collagen production, either through biostimulation or trauma, are set to become even more popular and include products like Julaine, Ultherapy Prime and Thermage FLX. In line with this, "treatment ducking" is also set to trend. This is not necessarily having treatments at the same time, but having treatments with the same goal, but using different mechanisms to achieve the best outcomes. For example, the ultimate browlift—pairing lifting treatments like Ultherapy Prime with traditional Botox brow lifts to get the optimum result or pairing lasers with skin boosters in the quest for more flawless skin."

Dr David Jack—medical and aesthetic doctor, and member of the Royal College of Surgeons

"For 2026, I think we’ll see the idea of the tweakment slightly redefined in the direction of skin health. The treatments that gain real traction will be those that improve how skin functions rather than simply how it looks on the day, with biostimulation firmly at the centre. Polynucleotides, PDRNs and hybrid protocols that combine lasers or fractional treatments with biostimulators will continue to rise because they align with what patients now understand about ageing. This includes collagen loss, chronic low-grade inflammation, impaired repair mechanisms and barrier dysfunction that sit upstream of lines and laxity. Alongside injectables, advanced energy-based devices, particularly precision lasers such as UltraClear, will increasingly be positioned not simply as resurfacing tools but as biological stimulators, used in a more measured, skin-respecting way to trigger controlled regeneration. What’s driving this is a more literate patient who is less interested in dramatic, short-term change and more focused on long-term skin resilience, recovery and quality."

Dr Sophie Shotter—Winner of Medical Practitioner of the Year

"2026 will be the year of regenerative reset tweakments; treatments designed not to reinvest in more volume or drastic change, but to revive skin health at a foundational level and unlock a fresh, natural aesthetic. Instead of filler-heavy looks or frozen faces, we are already seeing a shift toward regenerative, biology-aligned procedures that enhance the skin’s innate resilience and texture. Bio-stimulating injectables like Julaine, next-gen skin boosters like Sunekos and amplified versions of PRP that prompt the skin to repair itself and restore its natural ecosystem, will be combined with judicious sprinklings of the tried and trusted injectables like Botox and fillers where needed. In 2026, the goal won’t be “more”; it will be healthier, stronger, more radiant skin that looks effortlessly youthful and lived-in. This trend reflects a broader industry pivot from cosmetic enhancement toward holistic skin longevity, where proactive maintenance and regeneration take precedence over corrective or artificial results."

This content is for informational and educational purposes only and does not constitute medical advice, always consult with a qualified healthcare professional before making treatment decisions.