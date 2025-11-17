Governors Awards 2025: The 15 Best Dressed Celebrities
Stars served fashion with a capital 'F' on the red carpet
The Governors Awards may not be as widely known as say, the Oscars or Grammy's, but they mark the official kick-off of a fresh new awards season—and a first dose of some seriously epic celebrity red carpet style.
The 2025 Governors Awards took place last night in Los Angeles at the Ovation Hollywood's Ray Dolby Ballroom, with a star-studded ceremony serving "to honour extraordinary distinction in lifetime achievement in cinema and exceptional contributions to the state of motion picture arts and sciences," per the Academy's website. The awards themselves are known as 'Honorary Oscars', and are among the most prestigious in the industry.
So, it's only natural that the great and the good of Hollywood descended on the event in a series of striking gowns and show-stopping jewels for the occasion. From Jennifer Lawrence in Christian Dior and Dakota Johnson in Valentino to Cynthia Erivo repping Sarah Burton's Givenchy, keep scrolling to see all of the standout celebrity looks from the night...
2025 Governors Awards: Best Dressed Celebrities
Anya Taylor-Joy in Maison Margiela Couture and Tiffany & Co. jewellery
Dakota Johnson in Valentino and Jessica McCormack jewellery
Emily Blunt in Schiaparelli and Messika jewellery
Cynthia Erivo in Givenchy
Jennifer Lawrence in Christian Dior
Ariana Grande in vintage Christian Dior
Hailee Steinfeld in Stephane Rolland and Chopard jewellery
Gwyneth Paltrow in Dries Van Noten
Chase Infiniti in Louis Vuitton
Teyana Taylor in Miss Sohee and Chopard jewellery
Zoey Deutch
Amanda Seyfried in Valentino and Tiffany & Co. jewellery
Mia Goth in Christian Dior
Tessa Thompson in Valentino and Tiffany & Co. jewellery
Elle Fanning in Gucci
