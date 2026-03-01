For all the endless micro-trends and viral moments, Parisian style remains the one aesthetic everyone is still desperate to master—effortlessly cool, understated, and just elusive enough to feel out of reach. It has a certain “if you know, you know” allure; one which ALFIE embodies beautifully, minus the usual French-girl clichés...

Founded in 2020 by Paris-born Alice Fresnel, the contemporary luxury label is rooted in 90s minimalism and a subtle blurring of masculine and feminine codes. Think: clean lines, precise tailoring, elegant fabrics and pieces that feel chic and considered rather than contrived; clothes that don’t demand attention, but inevitably command it.

It comes as no surprise, then, that the brand has quietly found its way into the wardrobes of women who are synonymous with modern cool—Dua Lipa, Hailey Bieber, Iris Law, Bella Hadid, Leandra Medine and Diane Kruger, to name but a few. Still, ALFIE retains that insider energy—and despite its rising visibility, it hasn’t lost the subtle, fashion-insider mystique that made it so appealing in the first place.

Here, ALFIE founder and creative director Alice Fresnel opens up about life behind the scenes of her nine-to-five—from daily rituals and pinch-me moments to the lessons she's learned along the way.

(Image credit: Courtesy ALFIE Paris)

I can't start the day without... Coffee with coconut milk, in bed!

My process for getting dressed in the mornings is... Mood first, then instinct. Some days I need structure, some days softness. Usually both. I dress like I borrowed something, even when I didn’t.

My in-office essentials are... My fabric library, a measuring tape always within reach, and a take-away coffee that I always forget to drink.

After work, my favourite ritual is... My skincare routine. I just came back from Seoul for our latest ALFIE pop-up, with far too many K-Beauty products.

(Image credit: Courtesy ALFIE)

I get my design inspiration from... Contrasts: masculine and feminine, strength and vulnerability. I never start with trends. I start with a feeling, then fabrics, then silhouettes. I want the pieces to last, both in quality and in relevance.

I grew up borrowing clothes from my brothers and always felt most myself in that in-between space... ALFIE came from that instinct. What makes the brand special is its honesty. I think that’s what it is to be a Parisian woman: strength with softness, confidence without performance… and just enough mystery to keep people guessing.

The best thing about my job is... Seeing ALFIE exist beyond my head, being worn by women I admire. It’s in those moments that I think: okay, this is real.

(Image credit: Courtesy ALFIE)

The most memorable moment so far has been... Seeing Dua Lipa wearing ALFIE again and again. Her loyalty is still a pinch-me moment.

My biggest career achievement? Seeing ALFIE on Moda Operandi. That was a real turning point—it made the brand feel tangible on a global level. And being stocked at Le Bon Marché, as someone born and raised in Paris, was deeply emotional. It felt like recognition from the city that shaped me.

(Image credit: Instagram @haileybieber, @dualipa)

The most important lesson I've learned in business is... Quiet, intentional growth will take you further than you think. Building something meaningful takes time, clarity, and patience.

ALFIE has evolved hugely over the years... First, it was a direct-to-consumer brand, focused on connecting directly with our customers through pop-ups in NYC, London, Paris, and beyond. Slowly, we opened up to wholesale, landing incredible stockists like Moda Operandi, FWRD, Le Bon Marché, Browns, Dong Liang, and more worldwide. It might look big all at once, but it really happened step by step, building a strong foundation for what’s next.

(Image credit: Courtesy ALFIE Paris)

Right now, I'm working on... Spring/Summer 2027. Yes, already!

As for what's next? There’s still so much room to grow: accessories development, thoughtful collaborations, and retail spaces that fully express the ALFIE world... The vision is long-term—slow, consistent expansion without ever losing our identity. For example, recently celebrated our longstanding partnership with Browns in London during Fashion Week, that was attended by friends and family of the brand.

