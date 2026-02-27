Kate Moss On the Runway and a Star-Studded Front Row: Inside Demna's Debut Gucci Show

By far the most hotly anticipated show of this Autumn/Winter 2026 edition of Milan Fashion Week? Gucci, of course—former Balenciaga designer Demna's first as artistic director of the storied Italian fashion house, given that he hosted a film premiere to tease his debut 'La Famiglia' collection in lieu of a traditional show last season.

And if already that was so impressively attended by Hollywood hot-shots, one need only imagine the levels of buzz and excitement surrounding what Demna might have up his sleeve for his official first on-schedule moment...

(Image credit: Future/Getty Images)

As ever, the Georgian designer delivered in the clout department—and some. For his AW26 Gucci show, Demna took over the imposing Palazzo delle Scintille in Milan, transforming the space into an imagined museum clad with luxurious marble and filled with specially-made replicas of ancient sculptures. The set served to emphasise Gucci's prominence within the Italian cultural canon.

As the designer explained in the show notes: "My vision of Gucci is about the coexistence of heritage and fashion. Here they are not opposites, they are lovers. Gucci only exists when both are in sync, when both nourish each other."

(Image credit: Launchmetrics/Spotlight)

And the calibre of talent on the front row—and the catwalk itself—only served to emphasise his point. Demi Moore, Eva Herzigova, Isabella Ferrari, Romeo Beckham, Madeline Argy, Laura Harrier, Georgina Rodriguez and the Hilton sisters were all in proud attendance, alongside industry icons Donatella Versace, Alessandro Michele and Juergen Teller.

Meanwhile, some of the biggest models of the moment each took their turn on the runway, Emily Ratajkowski, Elsa Hosk, Karlie Kloss, Amelia Gray, Gabbriette and Alex Consani, included. The vibes? Dark, sexy, dramatic, a little bit nostaglic, and seriously Tom Ford-coded.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics/Spotlight)

As for Demna's final, most fabulous flourish, and the ultimate expression of Gucci's star power? Kate Moss closing the show in a glittering black gown with a dramatic back cut-out that extended low enough to reveal a Gucci-logo-topped G-string—an homage to one of Tom Ford's most famous designs for the house, that felt every bit as iconic this time around.

