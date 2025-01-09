Jennifer Lopez makes a case for ‘Emotional Support Jeans’
Ahh celebrities, they really are just like us. Well, no, not exactly, but sometimes they do dress like us. Case in point: Jennifer Lopez holidaying with her family in snowy Aspen and making a case for what’s been dubbed the ‘Emotional Support Jean’.
What exactly is an ‘Emotional Support Jean’ (which will henceforth be known as ESJ) you ask? The Sunday Times Style describe it as “Oversized, baggy and preferably mid-wash”, and Rihanna and Sydney Sweeney are noted fans. As is Katie Holmes who has become somewhat of a poster girl for low-key cool outfits that are incredibly wearable, like this full Reformation look and this quintessential off-duty celeb combo, which I once described as “literally every girl leaving London Fields Lido”, a statement I stand by.
But back to Jen. Now, this is a woman who knows how to dress for cold weather—need I remind you of that candyfloss pink coat and frosted makeup in All I Have? Well, let’s just say she hasn’t lost her touch as the seemingly never-ending rotation of oversized knits and ESJs prove.
Wandering around the famous Colorado ski resort, Lopez styled her pair—which are by LA-based brand Rails—with an oversized shawl-collared grandad cardigan and platform Uggs, the likes of which have been spotted on perennial cool girl Chloë Sevigny. The ultimate off-duty celebrity accessory—a takeaway coffee—completed the look.
The relaxed vibe tapped into the continuing cowboy trend for which Bella Hadid—who incidentally was also holidaying in Aspen—has become the de facto face. In a reel captioned “We’ll be back Aspen”, Lopez showed off her many, many outfits which I like to describe as ‘winter on the frontier’. Highlights include: a dizzying array of cowboy hats, lashings of fur, Nordic prints and a selfie in a bikini with a cowboy hat and fuzzy snow boots.
The latter is a bold look few can comfortably pull off, far easier is her classic Rails shirt (a brand signature) and ESJ combo. Rails draws influence from European and West Coast style and specialises in wardrobe staples, so you know you’re in safe hands.
The jeans come in 14 different washes and are characterised by their high-rise waist, wide legs and twisted seams that provide an unexpected point of difference. Scroll on to find your perfect pair…
7 of The Best Emotional Support Jeans
