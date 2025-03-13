Donatella Versace steps down after almost three decades

Donatella Versace, who took over the fashion label founded by her brother Gianni after his murder in 1997, will no longer serve as the house's chief creative officer, Versace announced today. She has become an iconic figure within the industry, and one of the very few women designers in a top role at fashion house.

She will be succeeded by Dario Vitale, Miu Miu’s former design and image director. However, she is not exiting entirely, as she will remain at Versace as its chief brand ambassador.

Donatella Versace and Dua Lipa at the 2022 Grammy's (Image credit: Getty Images)

In a statement, she said: "Championing the next generation of designers has always been important to me. I am thrilled that Dario Vitale will be joining us, and excited to see Versace through new eyes. I want to thank my incredible design team and all the employees at Versace that I have had the privilege of working with for over three decades.

It has been the greatest honour of my life to carry on my brother Gianni’s legacy. He was the true genius, but I hope I have some of his spirit and tenacity. In my new role as Chief Brand Ambassador, I will remain Versace’s most passionate supporter. Versace is in my DNA and always in my heart.”

Donatella takes her final bow for Versace, at the label's show in Milan last month (Image credit: Getty Images)

Vitale, who left his role at Prada-owned Miu Miu in January, will start his new position at the beginning of April. He said in a statement: "I am truly honoured to join Versace as the Chief Creative Officer and to be a part of this special and powerful fashion luxury House created by Gianni and Donatella. The House of Versace has a unique heritage that has spanned decades and has shaped the history of fashion. I want to express my sincere thank you to Donatella for her trust in me, and for her tireless dedication to the extraordinary brand that Versace is today. It is a privilege to contribute to the future growth of Versace and its global impact through my vision, expertise and dedication.”

(Image credit: Stef Mitchell)

Versace is owned by US group Capri Holdings, after the family sold its controlling interest in a €1.83 billion deal back in 2018. Rumours have been swirling that the group, which also owns Michael Kors and Jimmy Choo, is looking to sell Versace, and that the Prada Group are an interested party. Time will tell, but for now, it is the end of an era.