How Ben Affleck feels about dating after his divorce from Jennifer Lopez

Ben Affleck is moving on after his divorce from Jennifer Lopez, but don't expect to see the actor down on one knee any time soon.

A new report from Us Weekly has taken a look at what the Gone Girl star has been up to in his love life since he and Jennifer officially split, and it sounds like Ben is just really enjoying being single.

Although he's dated some people, apparently, "it’s very casual" and these relationships are kept "very low-key" one source told the magazine.

Mainly, said another source, Ben is "back to living the single bachelor life."

But! That's not to say the dad of three never wants to find love again: "Ben wants to settle down [when the time is right]," said another insider, who also revealed that the Hollywood star tried going back on the dating app Raya for a while, but it didn't stick.

Still, Ben's entourage have all been trying to set him up. "It’s a running joke that everyone has someone for Ben to date," one of Us Weekly's sources said. With that in mind, it's "hard for him to be tied down. He feels relieved to have some independence [and is] very comfortable with his life right now."

Ben has apparently learned a lot from his last serious relationship, and is hoping not to repeat those mistakes moving forward.

"He and J.Lo moved so fast," said one source.

"In the future, he’ll be more cautious. He’s much more centered and reflective now."

Another insider said: "Ben is really happy and in a good headspace. He’s embracing this next chapter."

Ben and Jennifer — Bennifer — were married between August 2022 and August 2024, when the "Jenny From the Block" singer filed for divorce, citing their date of separation as 26 April 2024. The filing came after months of rumours that their relationship wasn't in a good place.

The pair had previously dated and been engaged in the early 2000s, before going on to marry and have children with other people, and eventually getting back together in 2021.