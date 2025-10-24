If you're into nails, this time of year is all about rich, wintery hues—think deep burgundy, chocolate browns, and my personal favourite, jet black.

Still, the “clean girl” manicure has me in a chokehold, and I can't get enough of its newest iteration: "oil" nails, which have been trending all over social media. It's essentially a super sheer, ultra-shiny slick of any colour your heart desires, but what makes it stand out is how natural it looks—you can still see your nail bed underneath the sheeny "oily" gloss. Plus, it does wonders when it comes to elongating your fingers.

“I’ve always championed the philosophy of ‘skincare for nails,’ and the current trend for ultra-glossy, subtly tinted nails is a true testament to that," comments nail expert and brand founder, Leighton Denny MBE. "I love seeing the focus shifting to healthy, well-nourished nails. The so-called 'oil' nails look is all about that—nails in such tip-top condition they shine with an effortless, healthy gleam. They move beyond a mere aesthetic and are becoming a statement about nail condition.”

How to get the "oil" manicure

Denny explains that this trend is the essence of the 'your nails but better' aesthetic. "The sheer tints are key—giving a wash of colour, like a warm dusty rose with a hint of orange, that enhances the natural tone of the nail rather than masking it. Like a perfect lip gloss, the effect is plump, luminous, and sophisticated, making it the quiet-luxury nail look that works with every outfit and occasion.”

This means that the colour you choose, and the opacity is key, adds the expert. "For this look, it’s all about building translucent warmth, not stacking opaque colours. Look for that singular, sheer warm-toned pink. My cult classic Less Is More, a clear, buildable raspberry-toned polish, is ideal. It brightens the nail bed and instantly gives that healthy, rosy glow. For extra dimension, choose a glossy, wet-looking top coat to really give that oil-like effect. This is what achieves that wet, oily surface with any sheer colour of your choice.”

Nail prep is key

“''The Oil Nail' relies on impeccable prep. It’s skincare for the nails," says Denny. "When you’re working with sheer finishes, there’s nowhere to hide. This trend holds up a mirror to the health of your hands—ridged nails and dry cuticles will detract from the overall effect.”

Cuticle Care is Key: “Massage a high-quality oil into the cuticles and nail beds - a non-negotiable first step. It softens the nail skin and allows you to gently push back cuticles.”

“Massage a high-quality oil into the cuticles and nail beds - a non-negotiable first step. It softens the nail skin and allows you to gently push back cuticles.” File and Shape: “Keep the nails a neat, short-to-medium length. Use a Crystal Nail File to create a clean, soft square edge. A smooth edge prevents snagging and completes the polished, put-together look.”

“Keep the nails a neat, short-to-medium length. Use a Crystal Nail File to create a clean, soft square edge. A smooth edge prevents snagging and completes the polished, put-together look.” The Base Coat: “A step to never miss. This is your foundation for longevity. A good base gives the polish something to grip onto, ensuring a much longer lasting manicure.”

“A step to never miss. This is your foundation for longevity. A good base gives the polish something to grip onto, ensuring a much longer lasting manicure.” The Sheer Layer: “Apply a single, thin coat of your chosen translucent, rosy polish. One coat is essential for that barely-there, sheer effect.”

“Apply a single, thin coat of your chosen translucent, rosy polish. One coat is essential for that barely-there, sheer effect.” Seal the Shine: “Finish with a long-wear, ultra-glossy top coat. When applying, remember to seal the tip of the nail by dragging the brush lightly across the free edge after coating the surface. This is my secret to preventing premature chipping and locking in that gel-effect lustre—the ultimate oily shine for your nails.”