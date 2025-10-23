Emma Stone Just Re-Wore One of Gwyneth Paltrow's Most Iconic '90s Looks

There's nothing cooler than wearing something old, nay, archival—and last night gave us a prime example courtesy of Emma Stone.

Photographed arriving outside The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, the actor's outfit immediately triggered a feeling of nostalgia in anyone old enough to say they "came of age" in the Nineties.

The look in question was a slinky co-ord made up of a collared shirt fastened by a single button plus a column skirt. But it's the colour that's by far its most noticeable feature: a charming apple green that movie fans will have pinpointed as soon as Stone emerged from her car as being distinctly Gwyneth Paltrow. Not because she has a daughter named after the fruit, but rather because she wore exactly the same co-ord—Donna Karan SS96, according to Check The Tag—in 1998's Great Expectations.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Filming a scene in the park, it's become one of the actor's most famous costumes, almost as memorable as her fur coat and note-perfect hair clip in Wes Anderson's The Royal Tenenbaums, semaphoring as it did a sense of minimal ease which, by the late '90s, was reigning supreme in the era of designers like Calvin Klein, Helmet Lang and, naturally, Donna Karan.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

A slinky co-ord is also a novel idea this party season if you want to side-step wearing dresses on repeat. Stone paired hers with micro-heeled sandals, but a knee-high boot that fits like a glove or even a pair of pared-back ballet flats would be just as winning.

Shop The Slinky Co-Ord