Golden Globes 2025: All of the must-see red carpet looks

The Golden Globes 2024 are here, which can only mean one thing: Award Season has officially commenced. If you, like me, are a true red carpet aficionado, it's time to rejoice. If we were to judge from last night's ceremony, it will be an exciting couple of months on the red carpet.

From Zendaya's viral ensemble to Emma Stone's custom red Louis Vuitton gown featuring a fresh mocha pixie haircut and Miley Cyrus cementing asymmetric cutouts as one of 2025's biggest fashion trends, it's safe to say the stars did not come to play.

There was an excellent turnout of empire and column gowns, and a fair share of custom looks mixed with expertly sourced vintage pieces. And, of course, plenty of tailored suits and opera-style gloves for some extra glamour. Making a strong case for silhouettes and accessories that are bound to reign supreme this year.

Below, we have rounded up our must-see looks straight from the red carpet, and be sure to check out some of the night's most viral moments as well as a behind-the-scenes look at this year's sublime goodie bag.

Golden Globes 2025 Red Carpet: All of the best looks

Zendaya in custom Louis Vuitton and Bulgari jewellery

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Cynthia Erivo in custom Louis Vuitton

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Ariana Grande in vintage Givenchy

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Emma Stone in custom Louis Vuitton

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Zoe Kravitz in custom Saint Laurent

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Margaret Qualley in Chanel

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Angelina Jolie in Alexander McQueen and Messika jewellery

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Naomi Watts in custom Schiaparelli

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Zoe Saldana in Saint Laurent and Cartier jewellery

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Kerry Washington in Balenciaga

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Emma D’Arcy in Alexander McQueen and BOUCHERON jewellery

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Miley Cyrus in Celine

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Anna Sawai in Christian Dior

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Nicole Kidman in Balenciaga

(Image credit: Getty Images)