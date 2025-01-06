Golden Globes 2025: All of the must-see red carpet looks

Zendaya, Angelina Jolie, and Zoe Saldana at the Golden Globes 2025 red carpet
Sofia Piza
The Golden Globes 2024 are here, which can only mean one thing: Award Season has officially commenced. If you, like me, are a true red carpet aficionado, it's time to rejoice. If we were to judge from last night's ceremony, it will be an exciting couple of months on the red carpet.

From Zendaya's viral ensemble to Emma Stone's custom red Louis Vuitton gown featuring a fresh mocha pixie haircut and Miley Cyrus cementing asymmetric cutouts as one of 2025's biggest fashion trends, it's safe to say the stars did not come to play.

There was an excellent turnout of empire and column gowns, and a fair share of custom looks mixed with expertly sourced vintage pieces. And, of course, plenty of tailored suits and opera-style gloves for some extra glamour. Making a strong case for silhouettes and accessories that are bound to reign supreme this year.

Below, we have rounded up our must-see looks straight from the red carpet, and be sure to check out some of the night's most viral moments as well as a behind-the-scenes look at this year's sublime goodie bag.

Golden Globes 2025 Red Carpet: All of the best looks

Zendaya in custom Louis Vuitton and Bulgari jewellery

Zendaya

Cynthia Erivo in custom Louis Vuitton

Cynthia Erivo

Ariana Grande in vintage Givenchy

Ariana Grande

Emma Stone in custom Louis Vuitton

Emma Stone

Zoe Kravitz in custom Saint Laurent

Zoe Kravitz

Margaret Qualley in Chanel

margaret qualley

Angelina Jolie in Alexander McQueen and Messika jewellery

Angelina Jolie

Naomi Watts in custom Schiaparelli

Naomi Watts

Zoe Saldana in Saint Laurent and Cartier jewellery

Zoe Saldana

Kerry Washington in Balenciaga

Kerry Washington

Emma D’Arcy in Alexander McQueen and BOUCHERON jewellery

Emma D'arcy

Miley Cyrus in Celine

Miley Cyrus

Anna Sawai in Christian Dior

Anna Sawai

Nicole Kidman in Balenciaga

Nicole Kidman

Sofia Piza is the Fashion Writer at Marie Claire UK. 

Sofia Piza is a Fashion Writer with experience working across runway trends, shopping picks, creative production, and celebrity fashion news. Born in Mexico and raised in five countries, Sofia decided to settle in London after spending four years at the London College of Fashion, studying Fashion Journalism. When she's not sourcing inspiration from social media, you will most certainly find Sofia anywhere from a local vintage market to busy central London streets people watching - the possibilities are endless. 

