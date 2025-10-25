Wellness Escapes: Kimpton Atlântico Algarve Delivers Luxurious, Restorative Wellness With a Contemporary Twist

Why Go?

Combining Portugal’s sun-kissed coastline with a contemporary, welcoming setting, the Kimpton Atlântico Algarve offers a blissful wellness escape, exquisite local cuisine and sweeping oceanfront views year-round. Here’s why a visit should be on your list.

The Vibe

Although I consider myself well-travelled, I had never visited Portugal—until this year. After 26 years, my first visit needed to be memorable, and the Kimpton Atlântico Algarve , part of IHG Hotels & Resorts , delivered precisely that.

Located just an 11-minute drive from Albufeira, the five-star property features a restorative health suite, exquisite interiors and a carefully curated selection of onsite restaurants designed to delight every palate.

Upon walking into the hotel's reception, the tone for my entire stay was immediately set. The bright, high-ceilinged and airy space evokes an instant sense of calm, while the cohesive, modern interiors reflect the resort’s distinctive style throughout.

(Image credit: Kimpton Atlântico Algarve)

This extends to the rooftop bar (more on that later), the communal spaces, the spa, and, of course, the bedrooms. The placement of the resort above a small stretch of beach strikes a perfect balance between privacy and openness, with ample space for every activity.

The Wellness Hub

Although this is a hotel that would suit those who love to lounge by the pool and almost nothing else for an entire week (my usual MO), the wellness hub is a real standout feature.

The hotel’s wellness hub, tucked in the basement, spans an impressive 1,800 m² and is carefully designed to cater to every need. Minimalist, sleek and immaculate, it provides a serene environment in which to rest the mind.

(Image credit: Kimpton Atlântico Algarve)

Guests can enjoy a hydrotherapy circuit, complete with sauna and steam room, alongside indulgent spa treatments such as massages, body wraps and facials. Or, for the more active-inclined, there’s a cycling studio, a fully equipped gym, a private exercise room equipped with interactive workout technology, plus a relaxation room fitted with compression boots if you’d taken it too far on leg day. Sunrise yoga sessions are offered daily for those wishing to begin their day gently.

The Food and Drink

Despite the intimate feel of the Kimpton Atlântico Algarve, you will find an impressive four restaurants in the hotel—each with its own distinctive character. These are: Terra, a laid-back bar/cafe; Sombra, a refined seafood restaurant and my personal highlight; Marés, a beachfront Mediterranean spot; and Zénite, the gorgeous rooftop bar featuring local wines and delicious small bites.

One of Kimpton's signature features is Social Hour, hosted every evening at Zénite. This offers guests a chance to unwind and enjoy a drink at the hotel's best viewpoint, as well as socialise and connect with other guests or those in your own party.

(Image credit: Kimpton Atlântico Algarve)

Sombra’s seafood selection ranks among the freshest and most exquisite I have experienced. Plus, special mention for the hotel’s dark chocolate mousse—an unmissable part of every meal. For wine lovers, sparking a conversation with the hotel's highly knowledgeable sommelier is advised: there are some spectacular wine pairings to try, including those from several nearby wineries that can be easily reached by car.

The Rooms

(Image credit: Kimpton Atlântico Algarve)

The hotel offers 149 rooms and suites, with both pool and sea views available. I love nothing more than the opportunity to stay in a setting that is beautifully clean, minimalist, and modern—somewhat of a contrast from my cluttered bedroom back at home. Unsurprisingly, the Kimpton Atlântico Algarve provides all three in abundance.

My pool-view bedroom boasted one of the fluffiest and most spacious beds I have ever had the pleasure of sleeping in. The bathroom was particularly luxurious, with a roomy walk-in shower and huge sink area, and it made getting ready each evening a delight. Naturally, I’ve taken away plenty of inspiration for my own home.

Although each room is equipped with the regular essentials you would expect, Kimpton's Forgot It? We’ve Got It! programme offers a curated selection of items available for guests at no extra charge, in case you've left anything at home. This includes hair straighteners, adapters, and toothbrushes amongst others. A true godsend for those of us who typically pack in a rush and inevitably forget one or two travel must-haves.

How To Book

Visit the Kimpton Atlântico Algarve or IHG Hotels & Resorts websites to book. Rates start from £182/night.