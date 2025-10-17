What Really Makes an Investment Piece? These Fashion Buys Will Last a Lifetime
Timeless designs and lifetime guarantees, included
We’ve all heard the phrase “buy less, buy better” by now, and it encourages us to do exactly as it says: invest in fewer, high-quality pieces that should last a lifetime. But what items actually fall into this category? And which ones will genuinely stand the test of time, ready to be passed down through generations? Not in an older-sister hand-me-down style (thanks, Mum), but as true investment pieces that deserve to be cherished.
Well, I have the answers, learned from a family tree of women who have long understood this very assignment. Take a 30-plus-year-old original Prada nylon bag originally bought by my mum and now living in my own collection, a similarly aged pair of Gucci loafers from my aunt, or an even older Burberry trench coat inherited from my nan, who also has a now-vintage bag collection any fashion fan would envy. All of which act as a perfect example of forever-in-fashion finds, acting as a blueprint of what a true lifetime buy actually is. Although, I’ll stress, they don’t all have to be designer.
The key, really, is quality fabrics — cashmere, wool, leather, cotton — as long as you care for them properly, crafted beautifully, and designed with timelessness in mind. A With Nothing Underneath shirt, The Row jumper, and a Max Mara coat tick all the boxes, for example. Or, of course, there are the brands that embed longevity into their ethos, offering lifetime guarantees or free repairs: Nudie Jeans and Antler suitcases, here’s looking at you.
Below, a list of even more lifetime fashion finds to weave into your own forever wardrobe — many of which you may already own.
Shop the ultimate forever fashion pieces
Nudie Jeans have a pretty incredible customer service, offering free repairs forever. Simply take your pair into your closest repair shop and the handy makers will patch up holes, sew on buttons and re-hem your Nudie favourites to keep them looking good for, well, a lifetime.
These sturdy calf leather boots are another one of fashion director Lily Russo Bah's forever fashion finds. They're also incredibly easy to style with dresses, skirts and even over jeans and may just require the occasional resoling.
Barbour’s wax jackets are built to withstand wind, rain, and a proper Great British winter, so they’re made of pretty sturdy stuff. But, if yours could do with a refresh, the brand offers a re-waxing service to keep it in your wardrobe for even longer.
In case you missed it, suitcases are now considered high fashion finds, specifically this silver Rimowa style. Plus, it comes with a lifetime guarantee so long as you register it on the website.
I’d dub a Burberry trench coat the ultimate lifetime fashion buy — I’ve seen countless vintage styles that are 40 years old or more. Simply put, they’re built to last, and with the brand’s refresh service, your trench can receive a little extra TLC whenever it needs it.
While a silver Rimowa might be spotted next to countless celebrity travellers, it’s an Antler suitcase you’ll find alongside a fashion editor on the move — myself included. Not only does it boast clever compartments (including one that’s waterproof — perfect for the occasional spilled shampoo), but the brand also offers a lifetime guarantee.
Wellies may not be the first item on the list when you think of forever fashion finds, but if you are after a weather-proof shoe, Le Chameau is the label to turn to. A favourite of many a Glasto-attending celeb and the royal family, the classic green colourway will be a longtime feature in any shoe collection.
Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Lauren Cunningham is a freelance fashion and beauty editor covering runway reviews, fashion news, shopping galleries and deep-dive features.