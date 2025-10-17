We’ve all heard the phrase “buy less, buy better” by now, and it encourages us to do exactly as it says: invest in fewer, high-quality pieces that should last a lifetime. But what items actually fall into this category? And which ones will genuinely stand the test of time, ready to be passed down through generations? Not in an older-sister hand-me-down style (thanks, Mum), but as true investment pieces that deserve to be cherished.

Well, I have the answers, learned from a family tree of women who have long understood this very assignment. Take a 30-plus-year-old original Prada nylon bag originally bought by my mum and now living in my own collection, a similarly aged pair of Gucci loafers from my aunt, or an even older Burberry trench coat inherited from my nan, who also has a now-vintage bag collection any fashion fan would envy. All of which act as a perfect example of forever-in-fashion finds, acting as a blueprint of what a true lifetime buy actually is. Although, I’ll stress, they don’t all have to be designer.

The key, really, is quality fabrics — cashmere, wool, leather, cotton — as long as you care for them properly, crafted beautifully, and designed with timelessness in mind. A With Nothing Underneath shirt, The Row jumper, and a Max Mara coat tick all the boxes, for example. Or, of course, there are the brands that embed longevity into their ethos, offering lifetime guarantees or free repairs: Nudie Jeans and Antler suitcases, here’s looking at you.

Below, a list of even more lifetime fashion finds to weave into your own forever wardrobe — many of which you may already own.

