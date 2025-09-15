Just when you thought that summer was over, the fashion calendar comes back around to show us what our future selves are set to wear. First stop: New York Fashion Week, with a Spring/Summer 2026 line-up that's providing plenty of inspiration to suit every kind of style, alongside a handful of seriously memorable moments. Think: Valentino Beauty re-opening Studio 54 (iconic), a dinner with Julia Roberts, Solange and Simon Porte Jacquemus to toast the chicest champagne of the year, and an impressive number of debut designers all making their first forays into the industry.

Yes, this NYFW has been a big one, with no short supply of pop culture moments. So, if you've been following along from home or are simply after a whistle-stop tour of what went down, allow me to share with you the biggest New York Fashion Week highlights—catwalks, parties, and famous faces, included.

A toast to Jacquemus x Veuve Clicquot

Simon Jacquemus, Julia Roberts, Charlotte Le Bon and Emma Roberts at The Boathouse (Image credit: Neil Rasmus/BFA.com)

Veuve Clicquot champagne is undeniably chic, but add a Jacquemus design element into the mix and suddenly it feels even more sophisticated. Naturally, the only way to toast the launch was with a star-studded dinner at The Boathouse in Central Park on the eve of New York Fashion Week. The guest list? Julia Roberts, Emma Roberts, Solange, Charlotte Le Bon and Simon Porte Jacquemus (naturally), to name but a few.

The La Veuve Clicquot Grande Dame Limited Edition by Simon Porte Jacquemus 2018 Champagne is available to buy now.

Proenza Schouler's secret was unveiled

Proenza Schouler Spring/Summer 26 NYFW (Image credit: Proenza Schouler)

Despite her new role as Proenza Schouler's creative director only being announced on the 2nd September, Rachel Scott showcased her first collection this week in collaboration with the Studio team. So, it appears we've unveiled a secret as the designer quietly joined the fashion house many months before as a consultant to get a head-start. As you can imagine, it was the talk of the front row.

Valentino Beauty brought back Studio 54

Studio 54 x Valentino Beauty (Image credit: Valentino Beauty)

Now, I don't need to recount the legacy of Studio 54 to any party people. We've all heard the tales of Bianca Jagger riding in on a white horse or how Michael Jackson, Liza Minnelli and Grace Jones were all regulars. But what if I were to tell you that Studio 54 came back for one night only thanks to Valentino Beauty, with Honey Dijon DJing while Cher, Colman Domingo and Adut Akech (to name but a few) all danced the night away? Well, I can. And it was just as iconic as you would imagine.

Veronica Leoni's Calvin Klein

Calvin Klein Spring/Summer 26 NYFW (Image credit: Calvin Klein)

As the first female creative director for the historic American fashion house, all eyes have been on Veronica Leoni since her appointment last year. The word on the ground following the Calvin Klein Spring/Summer 2026 show? Chic. As Leoni continues to take the brand back to its timeless tailoring roots.

Khaite and Kendall Jenner

Khaite Spring/Summer 26 NYFW (Image credit: Khaite)

The Khaite show is always a highlight of the NYFW schedule and this season we saw a whole lot of leather, denim and delicate daisies. Fashion aside, however, it was Kendall Jenner's surprise catwalk appearance that has shot to the top of the front row's talking points.

Debut Designers

Becca Flood Spring/Summer 26 NYFW (Image credit: Becca Flood)

While the headline designers always draw plenty of attention (Michael Kors, Tory Burch, Ralph Lauren, the list goes on), it's always exciting to see new faces. This season, up-and-comers include knitwear designer Becca Flood, who still works in the jumper departments of some of our favourite labels, Native American designer Jamie Okuma, L’Enchanteur and Jasper.

Area's Americana

Area Spring/Summer 26 NYFW (Image credit: AREA)

Nicholas Aburn was yet another designer to make his debut at NYFW, leading the Area show through a 'cool girl' revival. Opposing the minimalist aesthetic that we saw shine though at other catwalks, this collection has no shortage of sparkles with an Americana undercurrent. Think basketball jerseys sewn together to make dresses, New York tourist T-shirts, and dresses made from cheerleader pom poms.

Ralph Lauren leads with famous faces

Oprah, Usher and Gayle King at Ralph Lauren Spring/Summer 26 NYFW (Image credit: Ralph Lauren)

NYFW is no stranger to a famous face and the celebs came out in droves for Ralph Lauren. Oprah Winfrey, Usher, Gayle King, Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas and Mindy Kaling are just a handful I spotted on the front row, and Usher even performed at the brands after party. Talk about a turnout.

COS showcased Autumn/Winter 2025

Cos Autumn/Winter 25 NYFW (Image credit: Cos)

Of course, the majority of shows focused on Spring/Summer 2026 collections giving us a glimpse into the trends we'll start to see seep through next year. COS, however, went against the grain, showcasing its current collection that's available to shop now. Plenty of plaid, cosy cashmere and office-appropriate separates, included.

Alice + Olivia's American celebration

Alice + Olivia NYFW Spring/Summer 26 (Image credit: BFA: Joe Schildhorn & Jason Lowrie)

Few brands are as well-loved in America as Alice + Olivia, and the label showed that the feeling is mutual at its Spring/Summer 2026 presentation. Think scenes of Lady Liberty, an American football field, and even extra-large chicken tenders and chips (sorry, fries) as the backdrop for the preppy collection.