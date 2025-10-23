I'm willing to bet that we've all had a memorable experience with a lip plumper—the stinging, tingling sensation that has you desperate to wipe it off, followed by obscenely red lips that resemble an allergic reaction. Despite falling victim to several harsh lip plumpers over the years, my quest to find a product that can actually boost my lips without all the side effects hasn't stopped—and I've finally found just that in the form of MZ Skin's Volumising Lip Perfector.

Formulated with a potent trio of actives, this sheer pink gloss promises to hydrate, smooth, and plump without an unnatural or uncomfortable finish. My chronically dry lips mean I spend a lot of my life forfeiting lip colour in favour of a balm that can keep flakiness at bay, but the Volumising Lip Perfector offers a dose of everything I need in equal measure.

MZ Skin Limited Volumising Lip Perfector £35 at MZ Skin

I'm always pretty sceptical of anything that promises instant plumping results, particularly when said product also vows to be indulgent and comfortable on the lips. However, after putting the Lip Perfector to the test on several different occasions, I'm more than convinced by the results.

Expertly formulated with a powerful combination of volumising peptides, micro-encapsulated hyaluronic acid, and a skin-cooling agent, the hybrid treatment-gloss targets dryness, fine lines, and volume loss. Expect fuller, smoother, shinier, and more hydrated lips as soon as it's applied.

Before (left) vs after (right) using the Volumising Lip Perfector. (Image credit: Future)

I only waited a few minutes after applying the Volumising Lip Perfector before taking the second photograph, and the differences are clear—without any unnatural puffiness. Not only do my lips look smoother and healthier thanks to the glossy sheen, but the overall shape and volume of my lips has been enhanced to provide a your-lips-but-better result.

But aside from the visual changes, it more than delivers on its hydration promise too. As mentioned, I'm someone who needs a lip balm in every handbag and coat pocket—I cannot step out of the house without one. This makes me pretty well placed to judge the Lip Perfector's nourishing powers, and I'm pleased to report it kept my lips quenched for several hours after applying.

The product has a slightly sweet, minty scent which translates into a skin-cooling agent when applied. Although the cool feeling is noticeable, it's not at all uncomfortable or distracting. Instead, it feels fresh and soothing rather than the firey finish other plumpers often provide.

Perfect for wearing alone on no makeup days or layering over lipsticks and liners for a smooth, volumised look, it's an all-rounder lip care product that will be staying firmly in my everyday rotation—particularly as party season rolls around.