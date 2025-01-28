You don’t need a scarf, you need a fuzzy faux-fur trim

I’m not sure if it’s the plummeting temperatures or the endless carousel of troubling news, but there’s an undeniable desire to cosy up at the moment and fashion-wise, it’s making for some seriously snug outfits and a playful mix of textures.

Case in point: Rachel Sennott, who looked like a real-life Bratz doll when heading out with friend Katarina Zhu in Park City, Utah, for this year’s Sundance Film Festival.

Rachel Sennott wearing vintage Dolce & Gabbana at the Sundance Film Festival (Image credit: Bryan Steffy / Contributor via Getty Images)

The outfit was notable, not least because Sennott opted for a full tonal look—another key trend this season—and the tone she went for in snow-capped Utah was nude. The overriding ‘vibe’ was Carrie Bradshaw’s Naked Dress: The Winter Edition.

Also very Bradshaw-coded was the jacket in question—a 2001 Dolce & Gabbana tan style, which was trimmed at the collar and cuffs with fuzzy shearling curls. A 2005 Chloé Paddington bag and a pair of barely-there nude pumps topped off the look. Of course, none of this would have been complete without a slicked-back Bratz hairstyle. It was all very 90s prom—which I consider the highest form of praise.

It’s not just Sennott whose making a case for faux-fur trims, also making an appearance at Sundance was the ultimate—and eternal—indie darling Chloë Sevigny. Sevigny, whose style has always been mismatched as opposed to matchy-matchy neutrals, played with textures (and prints!) in a way that felt completely fresh and new. She even looped in a black knit scarf which, on most people, would look totally surplus but on her it just works.

Chloë Sevigny at Sundance Film Festival (Image credit: Declan Manley / London Entertainment/GC Images via Getty Images)

Naomi Ackie—again at Sundance, again in a statement trim—contrasted glossy black leather with a cocooning faux-fur collar that perfectly framed a few silver chains. Ackie also went monotone, but the contrast of textures tempered the look. Ditto the Dr. Marten’s style boots which grounded the look and stopped the coat from teetering into Old Hollywood territory (though in my book, that’s never a bad thing).

So there you have it, three ways to style faux-fur trims, each different from the last and proof that while Sundance Film Festival might be invite-only, dressing the part is surprisingly easy to achieve.

