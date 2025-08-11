This Preppy Brand Has Ranked as One of the Hottest in the World Right Now, and These Items Prove Why It’s Deserved
Ralph Lauren is going from strength to strength
There are certain fashion trends and labels that seem to disappear just as quickly as they popped up, but the sign of a great brand is one that remains firmly in our wardrobes season after season. One such example is Ralph Lauren, which has cemented its status as a cult label time and time again.
This quarter's Lyst index has ranked Ralph Lauren as the 11th hottest brand in the world, based on shoppers’ behaviour, sales, and product views—and it's climbing. It's is a style stalwart brand that has more than earned its place at the top of the industry. But in a world of Vibram FiveFingers and Labubu dolls, you'd be forgiven for thinking more elevated and understated fashion was on its way out; at least for the time being.
But one thing is clear: timeless fashion will always remain relevant, and it doesn't take a viral item to keep shoppers coming. A great brand will do it regardless. From Wimbledon outfit ideas to lace slip dresses and leather accessories, there are few pieces that Ralph Lauren hasn't mastered.
If you're on the hunt for capsule wardrobe additions that you can be sure will stay chic and current for years to come, it's clear that there are few labels that nail the brief quite as well as these. Below are my current Ralph Lauren favourites that are more than worth the investment.
Shop Ralph Lauren
Amelia is currently Acting Junior Shopping Editor at Marie Claire UK. With a keen eye for lifestyle trends and a focus on quality over quantity, she is very clued up on the best products and brands on the market. She previously worked as a senior writer for woman&home, covering everything from product reviews and nail art trends to reporting on fashion weeks and the best-dressed celebrities at red carpet events.