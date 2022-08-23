Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Talk about a throwback.

It’s been almost impossible to miss, from Instagram feeds to IRL (be it on trains, at the pub or just generally throughout the streets of London) cargo trousers are back in a big way. Between Hailey Bieber, Bella Hadid, and Paloma Elsesser, It-girls by the dozen are investing in the Y2K-inspired utility trend, and going all in on its low-rise waist and oversize silhouette.

They’re balancing out the look by pairing the voluminous trousers, alongside cropped tops or shrunken tees, in yet another styling trick inspired by the early aughts.

Though, as a Fashion Editor, I’m not entirely sure how I feel about the look. You see, I already wore this trend the first time around, in the late ’90s when the Spice Girls were doing it. My green, tie-waist cargo trousers were memorably one of the most utilised items in my wardrobe, not least because the oversize size pockets were the perfect place to house my Tamagotchi and Pokemon cards. (It probably goes without saying, but I was seven during the cargo trouser peak of 1999).

Of course, the trend’s resurgence is not purely anecdotal. Searches for women’s cargo trousers in the UK have risen 83% over the last 12 months, while the hashtag #cargopants has over 560 million views on TikTok. (For context, #Barbiecore, the trend everyone is talking about has a comparatively minor 29 million views).

As far as labels leading the way, Jaded London seems to be the brand of choice amongst celebrity cargo trouser connoisseurs. Kaia Gerber, Kylie Jenner and Hailey Bieber have all been spotted in items from the label. While Local European is another brand on the A-list radar.

