My full-blown shoe obsession might pose a good few issues for me at home, but at work, it's a veritable blessing in disguise. It has meant that I've gladly spent hours nosying through stylish women's shoe-drobes in my quest to hunt down the best footwear collections in the world, dedicated much of my free time to scouting out cool new shoe brands, and delighted in interviewing icons of the industry like Kristina Blahnik.

But best of all, is the fact that all my scrolling through the new-in shoe sections online actually has some practical use. Namely: notifying me to trends before they even hit the streets. Which is why I'm here today to tell you that the next big thing in footwear is going to be square-toe heels.

While the internet is still going mad over the Saint Laurent razor-sharp, super-pointy stilettos currently favoured by the likes of Hailey Bieber and Teyana Taylor, I've noticed that some of the coolest fashion brands out there have quietly been dropping their own takes on a decidedly (and quite literally) edgier style.

In the past week alone, I've spotted fresh new square-toe shoe designs from the likes of Khaite, Alaïa, Victoria Beckham, Givenchy, Stella McCartney, Phoebe Philo and The Row—and if there's one thing I've learned over the years, it's that wherever these brands go, the rest tend to follow.

Little wonder, then, that said designs have already started cropping up on the feet of some of the most stylish women in the know—particularly those who favour a more pared-back, modern minimalist aesthetic over the high-octane glamour of a pointy stiletto.

Currently, it seems that simple black square-toe heeled pumps with a certain Nineties workwear vibe are dominating above all, with Khaite, The Row and Bottega Veneta leading the charge. Meanwhile, Alaïa has the widest selection, from the colour pop blue and yellow calf-hair styles, to the leather knee-high boots giving your usual everyday pair a run for their money.

Victoria Beckham's elegant designs take a more "squoval" approach that's ideal for those who prefer a slightly less harsh silhouette, while Sarah Burton has made the square-toe her footwear signature in this new Givenchy era, across ballet flats, loafers and heels to boot. And naturally, more affordable square-toe heels are beginning to crop up on the high street now too, so you don't have to commit to a sizeable investment if you're curious to dip your toe into the trend.

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Given the versatility of the square-toe heel—that can quite literally be swapped in to replace any other style in your repertoire and instantly add modern edge to an outfit—I predict it's going to be a major hit in the coming months. So why not get ahead of the masses and secure your perfect pair now? Keep scrolling to shop my edit of the very best.