Grey is the Unexpected Colour Trend Taking Over Every Stylish Woman's Wardrobe

Just yesterday, as I was researching an article about tailoring and sifting through the latest batch of street style snaps, I had a sudden and genuinely ground-breaking realisation—that grey has officially surpassed black as the fashion world's shade of choice.

There have always been those who favoured a bolder palette, of course, not to mention the recent wave of dopamine dressers who prefer their fashion on the more outrageously fun and fabulous side. But through all of the many, many trends, micro-aesthetics and major fashion developments we've seen over the years, the unofficial industry insider's uniform resolutely remained head-to-toe black. Until now.

(Image credit: Future/Getty Images)

These days, outside the big five Fashion Weeks, instead of one big blur of black clothing, it's more like fifty shades of grey. Oversize grey tailoring, in particular, seems to be having a major moment, whether paired with a simple white t-shirt for an effortless off-duty look, layered with a sheer, sparkly dress for an unexpected (read: Instagram-worthy) effect, or worn as a failsafe foundation to showcase colour-pop accessories.

More structured, slimline grey suiting has also been springing up all over the place, putting a sultry spin on the ever-prevalent corpcore trend—the silvery shade serving to make the look even cooler (quite literally).

Meanwhile, grey knit layers are being used to subtly break up monochrome clothing combinations; silky lace-trim slips paired with classic grey sweatshirts for a high-low vibe, and greige checked kilts and mini-skirts styled with navy, white and black cropped tops for a fresh take on preppy school girl style.

(Image credit: Future/Getty Images)

But why is everyone suddenly going grey? Well, firstly the Autumn/Winter 2025 catwalks collections were rife with the shade, especially at heavy-hitters like The Row, Miu Miu, Khaite, Calvin Klein, Prada, and Givenchy—where greys ran the gamut from soft ash and sparkling steel to dramatic charcoal, with a few liquid metallics thrown in for good measure too.

Then, there's the fact that grey trend can offer a softer, more subtle and low-key look when compared with its black counterparts. With the increased casualisation of clothing—not to mention work and social environments, as well as fashion trends in general—the overwhelming desire is to look put-together but effortlessly so. With its cool undertones and sporty associations, grey achieves this perfectly, while black tends towards the more formal and polished. It's worth mentioning that the latter can also be rather stark and harsh against some skin tones, while grey is more universally flattering.

As a lifelong head-to-toe black devotee myself, I've recently found myself dabbling in greys, and much as I'm loath to admit it, it seems my head has been permanently turned. For summer, a black dress is still my go-to, but now I'm styling it with a dove-grey cardi tied around my shoulders—not only as a British weather necessity, but to create a subtly chic colour contrast.

I'm also currently eyeing a grey blazer from Reformation that I plan to style with indigo jeans and a white t-shirt come autumn to add depth to my signature everyday look, while for smarter occasions, I'm loving the corpcore vibes of grey pinstripe tailored trousers paired with a black cashmere knit, pointy boots and a leather belt.

(Image credit: Future/Getty Images)

Trust me: going grey is the easiest fashion trend you'll ever embrace—and a sure fire way to elevate your looks for the season ahead. Below, the best grey pieces to add to your wardrobe now.