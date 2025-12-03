Spotify’s 2025 Wrapped Reveals The Memoirs You’ve Most Loved This Year

Spotify’s 2025 Wrapped is in, and listeners can’t get enough of memoirs that cut straight to the bone—in the top 10 this year is 'I’m Glad My Mom Died', proving that brutally honest stories are the ones we can’t put down.

Spotify Wrapped: The Top 10 Autobiographies and Memoirs in the UK
Well, here we are again, and in what feels like the blink of an eye. If you needed further proof that the festive season is truly upon us, today is Spotify Wrapped day. Yes, it’s officially too late to strategically start listening to different music to skew your algorithm; everyone is about to know that you’ve been playing the Swag album on repeat since July. Also added to the mix this year is Audiobooks Wrapped, so now everyone can know what you’ve been listening to there, too.

Unsurprisingly, for a year that has necessitated an escape from the complexities of daily life, fantasy has emerged as the standout book genre. This year, readers—or rather, listeners—have been immersing themselves in fantastical lands full of adventure, magic, and endless possibilities, with multiple entries from Rebecca Yarros and Sarah J. Maas, alongside enduring classics like Tolkien's The Fellowship of the Ring and George R. R. Martin's A Game of Thrones.

But it’s another literary genre, also in the top 10, that feels especially fitting for this time of year: autobiographies and memoirs, which were the fifth most popular audiobook genre. Given that this season is rife with reflection and a collective desire for inspiration as we hurtle towards yet another new year, biographies and memoirs really come into their own. Each year, celebrities and authors alike race to release their life story with the same zeal as a musician aiming for the Christmas No. 1. And with the holiday break granting many of us a much-needed slower pace, it’s a prime opportunity to dive into the experiences of people whose lives are markedly different from our own.

I have to admit, I’m fairly old school in my literary interests; I like the heft and texture of holding a book in my hands, as well as the smug reminder it gives me that I am eschewing a screen. But there are a few instances in which I’m happy to break with convention and listen instead of read—and that’s when it comes to memoirs, especially when they’re narrated by their author. Listening feels like peeling back the curtain on someone’s inner world, like eavesdropping on your parents’ conversation when they think you’re in bed. There’s something pleasingly intimate about listening to an autobiography on audiobook; you are, after all, quite literally hearing the story straight from the horse’s mouth.

So, whose lives were we collectively most interested in in 2025? Scroll on to discover the autobiographies and memoirs that captivated Spotify listeners this year.

