When it comes to cold-weather dressing, I, like most, am guilty of opting for neutral and dark hues that complement the grey, damp weather. Call it colour-mirroring, low-maintenance styling, or simply opting for a minimalistic approach, few are the times I've strayed from a muted autumn/winter wardrobe.

However, this season, I'm ready for a change. And clearly, this is a shared sentiment, echoed by some of fashion’s biggest brands. As seen on the AW25 runways this season, bright hues are solidifying the notion that it's time to revamp our autumn/winter wardrobes. And after a summer of adopting maximalist dressing tendencies, I'm all ears.

As seen at Tom Ford, Alaïa, Tod's, Saint Laurent, and Givenchy, designers have injected several primary colours into their cool-weather offerings. From cobalt blues to butter yellow, fashion's stance on dopamine dressing is stronger than ever.

Coming in tailored two-pieces, statement dresses, impactful outerwear, and some of this season's biggest accessories must-haves, there are plenty of options available, whether you're looking for a head-to-toe look or a new-season investment piece.

Another sentiment that may be echoed by many is wearability. And luckily for us, maximalist colours are surprisingly very easy to style. Not sure which colours to mix and match? Well, this season pretty much anything goes and if they clash - you're probably onto a winning look. At Tom Ford pastel pink was paired back with a neon green shirt, and at Miu Miu purple was styled with a mustard yellow skirt. At Saint Laurent burnt orange was layered with a deep red and at Givenchy, Sarah Burton layered pastel yellow with black - giving this saccharin shade a modern twist.

Alternatively, out on the streets, we have seen head-to-toe colour blocking along with simple pops of colour to elevate your everyday looks.

Ready to give it a try? Below, find my curated list of the top 12 items to invest in this season and embrace an autumn full of Crayola chicness.