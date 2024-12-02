Bored of party dressing already? Here's the grown-up alternative

'Corpcore', 'boardroom fashion', '9 to thrive'... you may have seen this trend under various guises the past few seasons, but corporate dressing is very might top of the agenda this season.

And it just happens to be the perfect antidote to those of you who can't bear the sight of yet another party dress. This movement towards back-to-work outfits first emerged post-pandemic, with a focus on elevating workwear basics - particularly after months of wearing athleisure and leggings.

But this Autumn/Winter 2024 season, the trend has taken whole new heights, with designers competing to create the most wow-worthy looks that most definitely should not be reserved for the office.

On the more grown-up side of party dressing and the ‘back to school’ trend we've seen a lot of, corporate suiting dominated the catwalk across all fashion capitals.

Here again, there was a style to suit all tastes, from 80s-inspired oversized silhouettes at Schiaparelli (braided hair tie optional), 90s patchwork pastel blazers at Dries Van Noten, tailored pencil skirts and shirts at Bally and discreet shoulder pads at Alexander McQueen and Givenchy.

Needless to say, we're talking high-hitting work outfits hinting that failure is not an option.

But far from being reserved for the boardroom, this trend is perfect to take into party season, with a few tweaks.

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Alberta Ferretti mastered this beautifully with 70s-inspired pointed collar silk shirts in jewel tones, layered under tonal suits. Meanwhile, Alexander McQueen championed the return of the slim cigarette pant, paired with cinched blazers with exaggerated shoulders, all adorned with embellishments for extra sparkle.

I also loved the lame suits at Badgley Mischka and the tasseled skirt, paired with an oversized blazer at Victoria Beckham.

These are all looks that can be easily recreated this season, or, should you want to keep it simple, a silk slip, an oversized blazer and a satin tie will do the trick.

Shop corporate dressing

Etro, Striped Cotton-Poplin Shirt £560 at Net-A-Porter Layer over a sheer lace skirt to add a feminine touch.

Racil, Bianca Jacket £695 at Racil This classic blazer will go with everything from a t-shirt and jeans to a silk dress.

Massimo Dutti, Straight-Leg Pinstripe Trousers £119 at Massimo Dutti For party season, style these trousers with high Mary-Janes and a sheer blouse.

Arket, Rose Tie Necklace £17 at Arket Swap your corporate tie for this rose tie necklace, an accessory Carrie Bradshaw would be proud of.

Reiss, Silk Shirt in Teal £198 at Reiss This shirt comes in several colours, but I recommend teaming this teal one with a velvet burgundy for an on-trend look.

Reformation, Perla Skirt £133.50 at Reformation If you don't want to go for the full sheer look, this skirt is a great compromise. For an office-friendly look, wear a longline blazer on top.

Aligne, Leo Satin Long Waistcoat £129 at Aligne Aligne has brought out a festive version of its best-selling waistcoat, in a black satin finish.

& Other Stories, Tailored Waisted Blazer £125 at & Other Stories You can't beat & Other Stories for affordable tailoring, and red is the colour of the (festive) season.

& Other Stories, Asymmetric Cowl-Neck Midi Dress £97 at & Other Stories Team this dress with the matching blazer above.

Mango, Shearling Effect Midi Skirt £29.99 at Mango A tactile and playful take on an office wardrobe staple.

Zara, Metallic Thread Blouse £45.99 at Zara This sheer metallic blouse will look great with jeans and wide leg satin trousers alike.

Saloni, Satin-Trimmed Velvet-Jacquard Jacket £495 at Net-A-Porter This comes with a matching skirt, but I love the idea of wearing it with tailored trousers or denim.