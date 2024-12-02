Bored of party dressing already? Here's the grown-up alternative
The perfect day-to-night look
'Corpcore', 'boardroom fashion', '9 to thrive'... you may have seen this trend under various guises the past few seasons, but corporate dressing is very might top of the agenda this season.
And it just happens to be the perfect antidote to those of you who can't bear the sight of yet another party dress. This movement towards back-to-work outfits first emerged post-pandemic, with a focus on elevating workwear basics - particularly after months of wearing athleisure and leggings.
But this Autumn/Winter 2024 season, the trend has taken whole new heights, with designers competing to create the most wow-worthy looks that most definitely should not be reserved for the office.
On the more grown-up side of party dressing and the ‘back to school’ trend we've seen a lot of, corporate suiting dominated the catwalk across all fashion capitals.
Here again, there was a style to suit all tastes, from 80s-inspired oversized silhouettes at Schiaparelli (braided hair tie optional), 90s patchwork pastel blazers at Dries Van Noten, tailored pencil skirts and shirts at Bally and discreet shoulder pads at Alexander McQueen and Givenchy.
Needless to say, we're talking high-hitting work outfits hinting that failure is not an option.
But far from being reserved for the boardroom, this trend is perfect to take into party season, with a few tweaks.
Marie Claire Newsletter
Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Alberta Ferretti mastered this beautifully with 70s-inspired pointed collar silk shirts in jewel tones, layered under tonal suits. Meanwhile, Alexander McQueen championed the return of the slim cigarette pant, paired with cinched blazers with exaggerated shoulders, all adorned with embellishments for extra sparkle.
I also loved the lame suits at Badgley Mischka and the tasseled skirt, paired with an oversized blazer at Victoria Beckham.
These are all looks that can be easily recreated this season, or, should you want to keep it simple, a silk slip, an oversized blazer and a satin tie will do the trick.
Shop corporate dressing
This classic blazer will go with everything from a t-shirt and jeans to a silk dress.
For party season, style these trousers with high Mary-Janes and a sheer blouse.
Swap your corporate tie for this rose tie necklace, an accessory Carrie Bradshaw would be proud of.
This shirt comes in several colours, but I recommend teaming this teal one with a velvet burgundy for an on-trend look.
If you don't want to go for the full sheer look, this skirt is a great compromise. For an office-friendly look, wear a longline blazer on top.
Aligne has brought out a festive version of its best-selling waistcoat, in a black satin finish.
You can't beat & Other Stories for affordable tailoring, and red is the colour of the (festive) season.
This sheer metallic blouse will look great with jeans and wide leg satin trousers alike.
This comes with a matching skirt, but I love the idea of wearing it with tailored trousers or denim.
Penny Goldstone is the Contributing Fashion Editor at Marie Claire UK. She writes about catwalk trends and the latest high street and Instagram sartorial must-haves. She also helms the Women Who Win franchise.
She has worked in fashion for over 10 years, contributing to publications such as Cosmopolitan, Red, Good Housekeeping, and Stylist.
-
I just asked 7 hair experts to share their best round brush for a bouncy blowdry—these are the results
Turns out, the right brush makes all the difference
By Mica Ricketts
-
If you're offended by bold scents, I highly recommend these 11 quiet perfumes for stylish subtlty
They're understated and chic
By Rebecca Fearn
-
All beauty editors are fussy when it comes to mascara—but most of us agree this one is the best ever made
I've never met anyone who doesn't like this product
By Rebecca Fearn