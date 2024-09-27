I'm a sun seeker but these directional knitwear pieces are making me excited for autumn

Influencers directional knitwear
(Image credit: @chloekathbutler, @sarahrosepalm, @_marisamartins_)
Avalon Afriyie
By
published
in Buying Guides

Long gone are the days where keeping warm meant wearing a boring jumper. Autumn has become one of the most inspiring times for dressing up and it's in part due to the diverse range of knitwear on offer.

Knitwear has had a total makeover and I've witnessed several catwalk trends already popping up at my favourite retailers. From jumpers that come with a scarf incorporated (so good for really chilly days), to mohair textured knitwear (that looks chicest styled with contrasting satin slips and skirts), not forgetting the rich colour palette available spanning mossy greens and wine-stained rouge to burgundy and brick - a tone to suit all.

The popularity of Khaite's Scarlett cardigan in 2019 singlehandedly breathed new life into cardigans and the once lacklustre piece is now a sought-after must-have. Now, you needn't have a spare £1750 to partake in this contemporary approach to this wardrobe classic as many of our favourite high street retailers have followed suit.

However knowing which pieces are worth the investment can be tricky, (especially if you hope to hold on to your for seasons to come), so I've compiled a list of good quality and directional knitwear pieces to see you through the transitional months, autumn and winter and beyond.

Textured Knitwear

Esme Cardigan, Grey
Almada Label Esme Cardigan

Brushed-Cashmere Turtleneck Jumper
COS Brushed-Cashmere Turtleneck Jumper

Halo Cashmere Cardigan | Ginger
Jigsaw Halo Cashmere Cardigan

Halo Cashmere Jumper | Green
Jigsaw Halo Cashmere Jumper

Layered Knitwear

Nomi Cashmere Turtleneck Sweater
The Row Cashmere Turtleneck Sweater

AskØ Lambswool Sweater 2-In-1
OHMU AskØ Lambswool Sweater 2-In-1

Tie-Detailed Knitted Sweater
JW Anderson Tie-Detailed Knitted Sweater

Scarf Knit

Wool Scarf Jumper - Khaki Green - Arket Gb
Arket Wool Scarf Jumper

Combination Scarf Sweater
Pixie Market Combination Scarf Sweater

Scarf-Detail Wool Turtleneck Jumper
COS Scarf-Detail Wool Turtleneck Jumper

Layered Wool Cardigan
ALAÏA Layered Wool Cardigan

Off-piste Colourways

Le Pull Marina Appliquéd Brushed Knitted Turtleneck Sweater
Jacquemus Le Pull Marina Appliquéd Brushed Sweater

Boxy Merino Wool Cardigan
& Other Stories Boxy Merino Wool Cardigan

Maxe - Double Wool and Silk Sweater - Pale Olive
Nanushka Double Wool and Silk Sweater

Waisted Wool V-Neck Cardigan
COS Waisted Wool V-Neck Cardigan

The Contemporary Cardigan

Recycled Ribbed-Knit Cardigan
Deiji Studios Ribbed-Knit Cardigan

Axel Arigato
Axel Arigato Memory Relaxed Cardigan

lisa yang
Lisa Yang Fiora Belted Cashmere Cardigan

House of Dagmar
House of Dagmar Bea Cardigan

Short Sleeved Knitwear

Kiltane Jumper
Kiltane Trinity Cashmere T-Shirt

Warren Silk and Cashmere-Blend Sweater
Max Mara Silk and Cashmere-Blend Sweater

Cashmere Relaxed Crop Tee
ME+EM Cashmere Relaxed Crop Tee

Pure Cashmere T-Shirt
COS Pure Cashmere T-Shirt

Avalon Afriyie
Avalon Afriyie
Freelance Contributor

Avalon Afriyie is a British Freelance Fashion Editor and Storyteller based in Paris, France. Since graduating in 2013 with a degree in English and Contemporary Media, she’s written for some of the world’s most esteemed brands and publications. spends her days discovering the wonders of Paris, writing to her heart’s content for business and pleasure, shooting on film and dreaming of residing a stone’s throw away from the ocean with her love and pup (clad in a sweeping frock, of course). She’s currently penning ideas for a book of personal essays and free verse poetry on love, life and the stages nestled between.

