I'm a sun seeker but these directional knitwear pieces are making me excited for autumn
Long gone are the days where keeping warm meant wearing a boring jumper. Autumn has become one of the most inspiring times for dressing up and it's in part due to the diverse range of knitwear on offer.
Knitwear has had a total makeover and I've witnessed several catwalk trends already popping up at my favourite retailers. From jumpers that come with a scarf incorporated (so good for really chilly days), to mohair textured knitwear (that looks chicest styled with contrasting satin slips and skirts), not forgetting the rich colour palette available spanning mossy greens and wine-stained rouge to burgundy and brick - a tone to suit all.
The popularity of Khaite's Scarlett cardigan in 2019 singlehandedly breathed new life into cardigans and the once lacklustre piece is now a sought-after must-have. Now, you needn't have a spare £1750 to partake in this contemporary approach to this wardrobe classic as many of our favourite high street retailers have followed suit.
However knowing which pieces are worth the investment can be tricky, (especially if you hope to hold on to your for seasons to come), so I've compiled a list of good quality and directional knitwear pieces to see you through the transitional months, autumn and winter and beyond.
Textured Knitwear
Layered Knitwear
Scarf Knit
Off-piste Colourways
The Contemporary Cardigan
Short Sleeved Knitwear
Avalon Afriyie is a British Freelance Fashion Editor and Storyteller based in Paris, France. Since graduating in 2013 with a degree in English and Contemporary Media, she’s written for some of the world’s most esteemed brands and publications. spends her days discovering the wonders of Paris, writing to her heart’s content for business and pleasure, shooting on film and dreaming of residing a stone’s throw away from the ocean with her love and pup (clad in a sweeping frock, of course). She’s currently penning ideas for a book of personal essays and free verse poetry on love, life and the stages nestled between.
