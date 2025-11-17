In the spirit of practising what I preach, I’m currently wearing beige tailored trousers, Birkenstock Bostons and my dad’s old brown Hugo Boss V-neck knit as I write this. Comfy, cosy and effortlessly put-together—proof, if ever you needed it, that sticking to a neutral colour palette is always chic.

Of course, there’s nothing revolutionary about this. We’ve long been living through the oat milk latte era of minimalist dressing—but it’s often unfairly dismissed as boring. So, I’ve looked to some of the most stylish women on the internet to show that neutral outfits can be anything but. The secret? It’s all in the mix: clashing textures, thoughtful details and a balance of casual and more structured pieces keep things feeling modern.

Scroll on for five neutral outfits worth recreating this winter—each one proof that sticking to a neutral shade can actually make getting dressed (and out the door) a whole lot easier.

5 Chic Neutral Outfits Worth Copying

Satin skirt + knit

If you needed definitive proof that neutral outfits needn't be boring, turn your attention to Rikke Krefting's look. While the creamy colour remains the same, interest comes through clashing textures—a silk lace-trimmed skirt has quickly cemented itself as an all-season must-have, FYI—and mixing formal and casual finds.

Trouser suit

A chic suit has long been the easiest route to looking pulled-together. Comprising of co-ordinating two pieces, it takes minimal effort to style—especially when worn in a soft neutral, rather than classic black. But instead of the expected white tee underneath, Jenny Tsang’s colour-blocked take feels instantly fresher, lending it a more modern twist.

Tonal separates

If you thought white was the only neutral alternative to blue denim, think again. Erin Deering makes a strong case for beige jeans—by way of her own brand, Deering World, no less. Styled with a bomber jacket and flip-flops, it’s the kind of effortlessly cool look that works year-round, though ankle boots or ballet flats would make an equally chic (and much cosier) swap for winter.

Trench coat + ballet flats

Unless you lean more maximalist, it’s often worth sticking to neutral shades when investing in forever pieces. Case in point: Toteme’s parachute coat. Striking enough to anchor the entire look, it proves that understated doesn’t have to mean simple—just pair it with complementary tones to let it stay the star of the outfit.

Pussybow blouse + trousers

When sticking within the confines of neutral colour palettes, it can often be easier to experiment with extra details. Take this pussybow blouse as prime example, or perhaps the buckled ballet flats. It's these tiny tweaks that instantly make a look more interesting.