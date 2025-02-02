Is grey the new black? Naomi Watts proves the muted hue is anything but ordinary
The workwear wardrobe is back
There’s a quiet revolution in workwear and celebrities—not a bunch typically associated with office life—are leading the charge.
This week, Naomi Watts, Ciara, Gwendoline Christie, and documentary filmmaker and model Farida Khelfa all stepped out in statement grey suits. Now, ‘grey’ and ‘statement’ should be mutually exclusive, but when we’re dealing with razor-sharp pinstripes (Ciara) and cacophonous proportions (Khelfa), the description fits.
There’s a ‘back to school’ energy, and while I won’t personally endorse companies calling employees back full-time, I can still revel in the styling options that office mandates present. On the runway, that looked like preppy pinafores and polo shirts, collegiate jackets, and loafer-sock combos.
Designers, such as The Row (of course) have been embracing varying tones—ash, smoke, and graphite—to create a nuanced palette that transitions from the boardroom to the bar. Yes, I’m sorry to say, but the slow decline of WFH also brings back that most hackneyed fashion cliche: day-to-night dressing.
Undoubtedly part of the wider ‘Corpcore’ trend, which I’m sure is being fuelled by those return to office mandates (more on that here), grey suiting is stepping away from its staid origins.
What was once-tired symbol of authority and professionalism is now a key trend. The appeal surely lies in its versatility: it’s adaptable like black but without the harshness. It’s also subtle enough to provide a perfect backdrop for statement accessories like bold watches or playful bags.
Grey suits are a modern take on the power suit, but with a more relaxed, approachable vibe that befits life in a WFH era. It’s not about ‘80s-era C-suite sharpness; it’s about feeling grounded, even when the workday gets hectic.
If you, too, are feeling a little out of practice when it comes to your workwear wardrobe, here’s some inspiration that ought to put some p(r)ep in your step.
Shop Our Grey Picks
Mischa Anouk Smith is the News and Features Editor of Marie Claire UK.
From personal essays to purpose-driven stories, reported studies, and interviews with celebrities like Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and designers including Dries Van Noten, Mischa has been featured in publications such as Refinery29, Stylist and Dazed. Her work explores what it means to be a woman today and sits at the intersection of culture and style. In the spirit of eclecticism, she has also written about NFTs, mental health and the rise of AI bands.
