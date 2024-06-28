The 10 best Glastonbury looks of all time and how to replicate them

Our favourite fashion from the farm

Mischa Anouk Smith
By
published

If you’re reading this, chances are, you’re not at Worthy Farm, and sadly, neither am I. But that’s not to say the summer is completely lost. There are more festivals than ever (honestly, who can keep up?) here and abroad, and for those of you who shiver at the mere thought of forgoing showers and kipping in a fabric shack, there’s a mind-boggling amount of day festivals.

All of this is to say you’ve still got ample time to dress like Kate Hudson in Almost Famous or my personal favourite and irrefutable original “band-aid”, Pamela Des Barres. So crack open a can of warm cider (as is the Glastonbury rite of passage) as we look back at the top ten best Glastonbury-goer looks (I’ll save performers for a day when I’m feeling less salty about my lack of a wristband) of recent years. You can even get the (almost) exact look for your next festival, and remember, there’s always next year.

Kate Moss at Glastonbury 2005 

SOMERSET, UNITED KINGDOM - JUNE 24: Super model Kate Moss seen at the first day of the Glastonbury Music Festival 2005 at Worthy Farm, Pilton on June 24, 2005 in Somerset, England. The festival runs until June 26. (Photo by MJ Kim/Getty Images)

Kate Moss

Get the look

Tailored Vest
Tailored Vest

Tricia Fix Menswear Micro Shorts
Tricia Fix Menswear Micro Shorts

Zac's Alter Ego Three Row Pyramid Studded Black Pu Belt
Zac's Alter Ego Three Row Pyramid Studded Black Pu Belt

Original Tall Vulcanised Natural-Rubber Wellington Boots
Original Tall Vulcanised Natural-Rubber Wellington Boots

Alexa Chung at Glastonbury 2022 

GLASTONBURY, ENGLAND - JUNE 24: Alexa Chung is seen on day one of the festival wearing her vintage Barbour jacket on June 24, 2022 in Glastonbury, England. (Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images)

Alexa Chung

Get the look

Mango Mini Jersey Dress in Cobalt Blue
Mango Mini Jersey Dress in Cobalt Blue

Beadnell Dark Green Waxed Cotton Jacket
Beadnell Dark Green Waxed Cotton Jacket

Issy Knee Boot
Issy Knee Boot

Ve4455u Cat-Eye Acetate Sunglasses
Versace Cat-Eye Acetate Sunglasses

Adwoa Aboah at Glastonbury 2017 

GLASTONBURY, ENGLAND - JUNE 24: Adwoa Aboah attends day two of Glastonbury on June 24, 2017 in Glastonbury, England. (Photo by David M Benett/Getty Images)

Get the look

Cassie Skirt
Cassie Skirt

Beret

Custom Embroidered Luxury Wool Beret

Women's Waterproof Rubberised Rain Jacket
Hunter Waterproof Rubberised Rain Jacket

Magda11c3sun Rectangular Acetate Sunglasses
Magda11c3sun Rectangular Acetate Sunglasses

Daisy Lowe at Glastonbury 2022

GLASTONBURY, ENGLAND - JUNE 25: Daisy Lowe attends day four of Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm, Pilton on June 25, 2022 in Glastonbury, England. (Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage)

Get the look

Santiago Leather Biker Jacket
Santiago Leather Biker Jacket

GANNI Tiger-Print Satin Midi Dress
GANNI Tiger-Print Satin Midi Dress

Pilot Sunglasses
Pilot Sunglasses

Dr Martens 1460 Soft Leather Lace Up Boots
Dr Martens 1460 Soft Leather Lace Up Boots

Portia Freeman at Glastonbury 2016

GLASTONBURY, ENGLAND - JUNE 24: Portia Freeman at Glastonbury Festival 2016 at Glastonbury Festival Site on June 24, 2016 in Glastonbury, England. (Photo by Tabatha Fireman/Getty Images)

Portia Freeman

Get the look

Vero Moda Wrap Front Maxi Dress in Dark Floral Print
Vero Moda Wrap Front Maxi Dress in Dark Floral Print

Vero Moda Jersey Tank With Lace Trim in Black
Vero Moda Jersey Tank With Lace Trim in Black

Chuck 70 Classic High-Top Sneakers
Chuck 70 Classic High-Top Sneakers

Kanastal Silver Black Round Sunglasses Mens Womens Polarised Circle Circular Dark Black Sun Glasses Ladies Uv Small Retro Wire - Silver Metal Frame Black Lens
Kanastal Silver Black Round Sunglasses

Poppy Delevingne at Glastonbury 2022

GLASTONBURY, ENGLAND - JUNE 24: Poppy Delevingne attends day three of Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm, Pilton on June 24, 2022 in Glastonbury, England. (Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage)

Get the look

Moon Glow Coat
Moon Glow Coat

Swift Denim Shorts
Swift Denim Shorts

Hunter Original Refined Tall Wellington Boots in Black Gloss
Hunter Original Refined Tall Wellington Boots in Black Gloss

Topshop Tall Rib Scoop Neck Skinny Strap Vest Top in White
Topshop Tall Rib Scoop Neck Skinny Strap Vest Top in White

Florence Welch at Glastonbury 2010

GLASTONBURY, ENGLAND - JUNE 25: Florence Welch poses at the Glastonbury Festival on June 25, 2010 in Glastonbury, England. Glastonbury has become Europe's largest music festival and is celebrating its 40th anniversary. (Photo by Samir Hussein/Getty Images)

Get the look

Reclaimed Vintage Maxi Dress in Cream
Reclaimed Vintage Maxi Dress in Cream

Wednesdays Girl Soft Broderie Detail Playsuit in White
Wednesdays Girl Soft Broderie Detail Playsuit in White

Dr Martens
Dr Martens 101 Suede Boots

Sterling Silver Name Necklace
Sterling Silver Name Necklace

Suki Waterhouse at Glastonbury 2017

GLASTONBURY, ENGLAND - JUNE 25: Suki Waterhouse attends day three of Glastonbury on June 25, 2017 in Glastonbury, England. (Photo by David M Benett/Getty Images)

Get the look

Anna Cotton Crewneck Sweater
Anna Cotton Crewneck Sweater

High Tides Pullover
High Tides Pullover

Stradivarius Ripped Denim Short in Medium Blue
Stradivarius Ripped Denim Short in Medium Blue

Ouai Wave Spray Luxe Travel 50ml
Ouai Wave Spray Luxe Travel 50ml

Sienna Miller at Glastonbury 2013

GLASTONBURY, UNITED KINGDOM - JUNE 29: Sienna Miller attends the Glastonbury Festival of Contemporary Performing Arts at Worthy Farm, Pilton on June 29, 2013 in Glastonbury, England. (Photo by Samir Hussein/Redferns via Getty Images)

Get the look

Beauden Dress Es
Reformation Beauden Dress Es

Midi Mayfair® Bag
Midi Mayfair® Bag

Stania Studded Suede Ankle Boots
Isabel Marant Stania Studded Suede Ankle Boots

Clubmaster D-Frame Acetate and Gold-Tone Sunglasses
Rayban Clubmaster D-Frame Acetate and Gold-Tone Sunglasses

Charli XCX at Glastonbury 2016

GLASTONBURY, UNITED KINGDOM - JUNE 25: Charli XCX attends the Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm, Pilton on June 25, 2016 in Glastonbury, England. (Photo by Alex B. Huckle/Getty Images)

Charli XCX

Get the look

Contrast Trim Top
Contrast Trim Top

Mango sunglasses
Metallic frame sunglasses

Studded Mini Skirt
Studded Mini Skirt

Leopard Print Envelope Evening Clutch Women Chain Shoulder Bag, Brown Leopard Print, M
Leopard Print Envelope Evening Clutch Women Chain Shoulder Bag, Brown Leopard Print, M

