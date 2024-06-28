The 10 best Glastonbury looks of all time and how to replicate them

If you’re reading this, chances are, you’re not at Worthy Farm, and sadly, neither am I. But that’s not to say the summer is completely lost. There are more festivals than ever (honestly, who can keep up?) here and abroad, and for those of you who shiver at the mere thought of forgoing showers and kipping in a fabric shack, there’s a mind-boggling amount of day festivals.

All of this is to say you’ve still got ample time to dress like Kate Hudson in Almost Famous or my personal favourite and irrefutable original “band-aid”, Pamela Des Barres. So crack open a can of warm cider (as is the Glastonbury rite of passage) as we look back at the top ten best Glastonbury-goer looks (I’ll save performers for a day when I’m feeling less salty about my lack of a wristband) of recent years. You can even get the (almost) exact look for your next festival, and remember, there’s always next year.

Kate Moss at Glastonbury 2005

Kate Moss (Image credit: Getty Images)

Alexa Chung at Glastonbury 2022

Alexa Chung (Image credit: Getty Images)

Adwoa Aboah at Glastonbury 2017

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Daisy Lowe at Glastonbury 2022

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Portia Freeman at Glastonbury 2016

Portia Freeman (Image credit: Getty Images)

Poppy Delevingne at Glastonbury 2022

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Florence Welch at Glastonbury 2010

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Suki Waterhouse at Glastonbury 2017

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Sienna Miller at Glastonbury 2013

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Charli XCX at Glastonbury 2016

Charli XCX (Image credit: Getty Images)

