The 10 best Glastonbury looks of all time and how to replicate them
Our favourite fashion from the farm
If you’re reading this, chances are, you’re not at Worthy Farm, and sadly, neither am I. But that’s not to say the summer is completely lost. There are more festivals than ever (honestly, who can keep up?) here and abroad, and for those of you who shiver at the mere thought of forgoing showers and kipping in a fabric shack, there’s a mind-boggling amount of day festivals.
All of this is to say you’ve still got ample time to dress like Kate Hudson in Almost Famous or my personal favourite and irrefutable original “band-aid”, Pamela Des Barres. So crack open a can of warm cider (as is the Glastonbury rite of passage) as we look back at the top ten best Glastonbury-goer looks (I’ll save performers for a day when I’m feeling less salty about my lack of a wristband) of recent years. You can even get the (almost) exact look for your next festival, and remember, there’s always next year.
Kate Moss at Glastonbury 2005
Get the look
Alexa Chung at Glastonbury 2022
Get the look
Adwoa Aboah at Glastonbury 2017
Get the look
Daisy Lowe at Glastonbury 2022
Get the look
Portia Freeman at Glastonbury 2016
Get the look
Poppy Delevingne at Glastonbury 2022
Get the look
Florence Welch at Glastonbury 2010
Get the look
Suki Waterhouse at Glastonbury 2017
Get the look
Sienna Miller at Glastonbury 2013
Get the look
Charli XCX at Glastonbury 2016
Get the look
Mischa Anouk Smith is the News and Features Editor of Marie Claire UK.
From personal essays to purpose-driven stories, reported studies, and interviews with celebrities like Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and designers including Dries Van Noten, Mischa has been featured in publications such as Refinery29, Stylist and Dazed. Her work explores what it means to be a woman today and sits at the intersection of culture and style, though, in the spirit of eclecticism, she has also written about NFTs, mental health and the rise of AI bands.
