These Mesh Ballet Flats Have Earned Our Fashion Director the Most Compliments

Plus seven other chic styles to shop

While elevated everyday wardrobe basics are universally adored, fashion-forward pieces—much like Marmite—come with a caveat: you’ll either love them or loathe them. Take the Labubu bag charm trend or the novelty bag boom, for instance. Yet it’s a modern take on an old classic that’s currently stealing the spotlight. Enter: the mesh ballet flat.

Our fashion director, Lily Russo-Bah, snapped up the Hush Gem Mesh Flats just last week and has already been stopped on the Tube multiple times by people asking where they’re from. And yes, they’ve proven so popular they’re already almost sold out. Fear not, though—I’ve included some stylish alternatives below.

Gem Mesh Flats
HUSH
Gem Mesh Flats

So, what’s made the mesh ballet flat so coveted? You might have spotted early adopters like Dear Frances and Alaïa gracing the feet of chic women everywhere. Jennifer Lawrence, Anne Hathaway and Sofia Richie have all been spied in them. And unlike their traditional closed-toe counterparts, these airy designs actually let your feet breathe—making them the ideal summer shoe.

But the trend has evolved. The newest iteration is a wider, fishing-net-like mesh, offering even more texture and interest. And bonus points if there’s a hint of sparkle, as seen in Lily’s much-loved pair. For those ready to dip a toe in, I’ve rounded up seven of the chicest mesh ballet flats to buy now below.

Shop mesh ballet flats

Clarissa Ballerina Shoes | 36
Senso
Clarissa Ballerina Shoes

Very similar to Lily's Hush pair, but actually in stock.

Minette Embellished Mesh Flats
Christopher Esber
Minette Embellished Mesh Flats

Style these baby blue mesh pumps with an all-white look to really let them pop.

Clarissa Ballerina Shoes | 35
farfetch
Clarissa Ballerina Shoes | 35

Britt Ballet Flat
Reformation
Britt Ballet Flat

Merging jelly shoes with mesh flats, these pumps are made for the most style-adventurous.

Marcy Crystal-Embellished Ballet Flats
Khaite
Marcy Crystal-Embellished Ballet Flats

If you love a bit of bling, perhaps the Khaite crystal-embellished sandals will catch your eye?

Dear Frances, Balla Crystal-Embellished Mesh Ballet Flats
Dear Frances
Balla Crystal-Embellished Mesh Ballet Flats

For those who prefer a more foot coverage, the Dear Frances fine mesh style offers exactly that.

Alaïa , Mesh Ballet Flat
Alaïa
Mesh Ballet Flat

This summer‑ready yellow shade will brighten up any look.

MANGO, Mesh Rhinestone Ballet Flats
MANGO
Mesh Rhinestone Ballet Flats

There’s no shortage of mesh ballet flats on the high street, either.

Lauren Cunningham
Lauren Cunningham
Contributor

Lauren Cunningham is a freelance fashion and beauty editor covering runway reviews, fashion news, shopping galleries and deep-dive features. 