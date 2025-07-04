These Mesh Ballet Flats Have Earned Our Fashion Director the Most Compliments

While elevated everyday wardrobe basics are universally adored, fashion-forward pieces—much like Marmite—come with a caveat: you’ll either love them or loathe them. Take the Labubu bag charm trend or the novelty bag boom, for instance. Yet it’s a modern take on an old classic that’s currently stealing the spotlight. Enter: the mesh ballet flat.

Our fashion director, Lily Russo-Bah, snapped up the Hush Gem Mesh Flats just last week and has already been stopped on the Tube multiple times by people asking where they’re from. And yes, they’ve proven so popular they’re already almost sold out. Fear not, though—I’ve included some stylish alternatives below.

So, what’s made the mesh ballet flat so coveted? You might have spotted early adopters like Dear Frances and Alaïa gracing the feet of chic women everywhere. Jennifer Lawrence, Anne Hathaway and Sofia Richie have all been spied in them. And unlike their traditional closed-toe counterparts, these airy designs actually let your feet breathe—making them the ideal summer shoe.

But the trend has evolved. The newest iteration is a wider, fishing-net-like mesh, offering even more texture and interest. And bonus points if there’s a hint of sparkle, as seen in Lily’s much-loved pair. For those ready to dip a toe in, I’ve rounded up seven of the chicest mesh ballet flats to buy now below.

Shop mesh ballet flats