Why the World Went Wild for Loewe’s Draped Designs

Most luxury labels are instantly recognisable by one of two things: a logo or a monogram. Think the Gucci double-G or Louis Vuitton’s signature canvas. In rare cases, the shape alone becomes the symbol—Hermès’ Birkin, we’re looking at you. But Loewe has achieved something even more elusive: a silhouette so distinctive, it has become the brand’s signature. Enter: Loewe’s new wave of draped designs.

First seen on the Spring/Summer 2025 runway, these pieces—particularly a butter-soft brown leather jacket—have already made their way into the wardrobes of some of fashion’s most discerning names. Tracee Ellis Ross, Aimee Song, Ayo Edebiri and Taylor Russell (the face of Loewe’s SS25 campaign) have all been spotted in the designs. And with good reason: the pieces are equally subtle yet striking, offering an "if you know, you know" signal to fashion fans across the globe.

A post shared by LOEWE (@loewe)

While Jonathan Anderson is no stranger to experimental silhouettes—see the Puzzle bag, balloon heels or the now-iconic anthurium top—these hand-draped creations don't only feel more elevated, there’s also a restraint to them.

The catwalk show they first featured in asked the question "is it possible to command attention, without shouting for space?". And these pieces answered, absolutely.

A post shared by Aimee Song (@aimeesong)

"Loewe’s draped designs are not just about the pleats themselves, but also about how they interact with the overall silhouette,” says celebrity stylist Sarah-Rose Harrison, who has just completed another awards season styling the likes of Jessica Gunning, Gaia Wise, Asha Banks, Kadiff Kirwan and Freddy Carter. “With waistlines cinching languid trousers, it’s a playful moment for proportion—and texture, always texture,” she adds.

"This draping has now become something of a motif for Loewe, folding traditional tailoring with contemporary elegance," notes Harrison. It serves as a quiet but confident reminder that strong design detailing is enough to cement strong branding, sans logos.

So, with Anderson now off to Dior Men's, we can consider these draped designs as part of his 10-year legacy at Loewe. One we hope will continue to ripple through the luxury label even once he's departed. It really is quiet luxury at its finest.

