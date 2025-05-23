Why the World Went Wild for Loewe’s Draped Designs

Anderson adds to his Loewe legacy once again

Loewe drapes on Taylor Russell, Tracee Ellis Ross and Ayo Edebiri
(Image credit: Loewe, Tracee Ellis Ross)
Most luxury labels are instantly recognisable by one of two things: a logo or a monogram. Think the Gucci double-G or Louis Vuitton’s signature canvas. In rare cases, the shape alone becomes the symbol—Hermès’ Birkin, we’re looking at you. But Loewe has achieved something even more elusive: a silhouette so distinctive, it has become the brand’s signature. Enter: Loewe’s new wave of draped designs.

First seen on the Spring/Summer 2025 runway, these pieces—particularly a butter-soft brown leather jacket—have already made their way into the wardrobes of some of fashion’s most discerning names. Tracee Ellis Ross, Aimee Song, Ayo Edebiri and Taylor Russell (the face of Loewe’s SS25 campaign) have all been spotted in the designs. And with good reason: the pieces are equally subtle yet striking, offering an "if you know, you know" signal to fashion fans across the globe.

While Jonathan Anderson is no stranger to experimental silhouettes—see the Puzzle bag, balloon heels or the now-iconic anthurium top—these hand-draped creations don't only feel more elevated, there’s also a restraint to them.

The catwalk show they first featured in asked the question "is it possible to command attention, without shouting for space?". And these pieces answered, absolutely.

"Loewe’s draped designs are not just about the pleats themselves, but also about how they interact with the overall silhouette,” says celebrity stylist Sarah-Rose Harrison, who has just completed another awards season styling the likes of Jessica Gunning, Gaia Wise, Asha Banks, Kadiff Kirwan and Freddy Carter. “With waistlines cinching languid trousers, it’s a playful moment for proportion—and texture, always texture,” she adds.

"This draping has now become something of a motif for Loewe, folding traditional tailoring with contemporary elegance," notes Harrison. It serves as a quiet but confident reminder that strong design detailing is enough to cement strong branding, sans logos.

So, with Anderson now off to Dior Men's, we can consider these draped designs as part of his 10-year legacy at Loewe. One we hope will continue to ripple through the luxury label even once he's departed. It really is quiet luxury at its finest.

Shop Loewe draped designs

Gathered Cotton and Silk-Blend Twill Jacket
LOEWE
Gathered Cotton and Silk-Blend Twill Jacket

The now-famous Loewe leather draped jacket is currently sold out, but there are still a few sizes of this black cotton-silk blend style available to shop now.

Wrap-Effect Leather-Trimmed Cotton-Poplin Shirt
LOEWE
Wrap-Effect Leather-Trimmed Cotton-Poplin Shirt

This wrap-effect shirt is certainly more exciting than your classic cotton shapes.

Leather-Trimmed Draped Denim Mini Skirt
LOEWE
Leather-Trimmed Draped Denim Mini Skirt

Denim mini skirts are having somewhat of a revival after Kate Moss recently stepped out in the Y2K style.

Wrap-Effect Leather-Trimmed Draped Cotton-Poplin Mini Shirt Dress
LOEWE
Wrap-Effect Leather-Trimmed Draped Cotton-Poplin Mini Shirt Dress

The classic LBD has also been elevated with the Loewe draped accent.

Draped Denim Jacket
Loewe
Draped Denim Jacket

Few jacket styles are as classic as design and this spring/summer 25 style is sure to sell fast.

Lauren Cunningham
Lauren Cunningham
Contributor

Lauren Cunningham is a freelance fashion and beauty editor covering runway reviews, fashion news, shopping galleries and deep-dive features. 

