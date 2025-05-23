Why the World Went Wild for Loewe’s Draped Designs
Anderson adds to his Loewe legacy once again
Most luxury labels are instantly recognisable by one of two things: a logo or a monogram. Think the Gucci double-G or Louis Vuitton’s signature canvas. In rare cases, the shape alone becomes the symbol—Hermès’ Birkin, we’re looking at you. But Loewe has achieved something even more elusive: a silhouette so distinctive, it has become the brand’s signature. Enter: Loewe’s new wave of draped designs.
First seen on the Spring/Summer 2025 runway, these pieces—particularly a butter-soft brown leather jacket—have already made their way into the wardrobes of some of fashion’s most discerning names. Tracee Ellis Ross, Aimee Song, Ayo Edebiri and Taylor Russell (the face of Loewe’s SS25 campaign) have all been spotted in the designs. And with good reason: the pieces are equally subtle yet striking, offering an "if you know, you know" signal to fashion fans across the globe.
A post shared by LOEWE (@loewe)
A photo posted by on
While Jonathan Anderson is no stranger to experimental silhouettes—see the Puzzle bag, balloon heels or the now-iconic anthurium top—these hand-draped creations don't only feel more elevated, there’s also a restraint to them.
The catwalk show they first featured in asked the question "is it possible to command attention, without shouting for space?". And these pieces answered, absolutely.
A post shared by Aimee Song (@aimeesong)
A photo posted by on
"Loewe’s draped designs are not just about the pleats themselves, but also about how they interact with the overall silhouette,” says celebrity stylist Sarah-Rose Harrison, who has just completed another awards season styling the likes of Jessica Gunning, Gaia Wise, Asha Banks, Kadiff Kirwan and Freddy Carter. “With waistlines cinching languid trousers, it’s a playful moment for proportion—and texture, always texture,” she adds.
"This draping has now become something of a motif for Loewe, folding traditional tailoring with contemporary elegance," notes Harrison. It serves as a quiet but confident reminder that strong design detailing is enough to cement strong branding, sans logos.
So, with Anderson now off to Dior Men's, we can consider these draped designs as part of his 10-year legacy at Loewe. One we hope will continue to ripple through the luxury label even once he's departed. It really is quiet luxury at its finest.
Marie Claire Newsletter
Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Shop Loewe draped designs
Lauren Cunningham is a freelance fashion and beauty editor covering runway reviews, fashion news, shopping galleries and deep-dive features.
-
Merit creates chic products that *work*—its new tinted SPF makes sun protection easier than ever and I'm fully committed
It's SPF, the Merit way
-
Forget Waterproof Trousers and a Rain Mac – 9 Best Hiking Outfits That Look Good and Perform Even Better
Tried and tested by our expert team.
-
Finding Great Skincare Can Be Overwhelming—This Affordable And Beauty Editor-approved Brand Makes It Simple
Your guide to the Inkey List’s best products
-
Alessandra Ambrosio Wows at Cannes in one-of-a-kind 55.96 Carat Tanzanite Necklace
The standout Pomellato piece is part of the upcoming high jewellery collection
-
Jonathan Anderson's successors at Loewe have been announced — we take a look back at some his best moments
The game of creative director musical chairs continues
-
Trust me, these designer sandals are well worth the investment
From famous fashion-favourite styles to the new shapes you need to know
-
These are the only designer handbags you need for 2024
All the newest - and timeless - styles
-
The icons: Marie Claire's definitive list of the investment handbags that transcend trends
A brief history and buying guide
-
The cult of the Margiela Tabi: how cloven-hooved shoes became a fashion must-have
If you know, you know
-
10 transeasonal outfits to get you out of a style rut
Think modern tailoring, unexpected contrasts and knits with a twist
-
Why Alexander McQueen's jewelled carry-alls are It-bags in the making
We delve into the details of the design.