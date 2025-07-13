“I guess we’re ready for the summer”, so goes Dua Lipa’s sun-drenched summer anthem ‘Cool’. And readers, here is a woman who is indeed ready for summer. Made for it, in fact.

Earlier this week, the artist’s passport photo went viral with commentators taking to their platform of choice to proclaim how they, too, would travel with the same tenacity if their passport photo bore a similar resemblance (she looks hot, of course).

A post shared by Viral Pop (@viralpopculture) A photo posted by on

For a generation that values the art of the holiday (notice how I resisted the urge to type La Dolce Vita), Dua is a symbol of wanderlust as well as the soundtrack to sunlit days and hot, restless nights.

For obvious reasons, British summers have long been about the promise of a getaway. Summer offers a break from the oppressive drizzle and slate grey of the UK, in its place: the golden haze of the Mediterranean, wild Balearic nights, craggy coastal retreats.

Now, I don’t want to wax lyrical, but if there's one person who understands the sacred, unspoken dress code of summer, it’s Dua Lipa. Her holiday wardrobe, broadcast to us sun-starved, desk-bound onlookers in glorious carousel form, is excellent.

Think crochet cherries, see-through mesh, tobacco-tinted sunglasses, and a revolving cast of tiny bikinis. It is here that I want to focus because as far as I can tell, we haven’t been treated to such an impressive selection of beachwear in ages.

There have been polka dot (the It Girl’s print of choice this summer) triangle tops, Lurex leopard spots, Breton stripes, and a particularly excellent studded set from Hunza G complete with matching manicure. Also in attendance: sarong-slash-skirts, silk headscarves, and lashings of layered jewellery. No one works a summer wardrobe quite like Dua Lipa.

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Scroll on to shop every bikini Dua Lipa has worn this summer so far...

Animalier Two Piece - Animalier / S £176 at Oséree

With Jéan Juni Bikini Top | Black / White Polka Dot £65 at With Jéan

Réalisation Par The Nick Top - Cherry Tree £145 at Réalisation Par