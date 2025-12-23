Andrea's It List: Low-Effort, High-Impact Looks for New Years Eve
Whether you're hosting or attending an event
I may have just attended my last big night out before Christmas (I’m swapping sparkles for leggings for a few days now) but I’m quietly planning what I’ll be wearing for New Years Eve.
This year I’m hosting friends for dinner and drinks so will be relying on this tried and trusted sparkling number from Reformation, which I bought earlier in the season, and I know I’ll wear again and again.
But in the spirit of Christmas I’m rounding up a few other luxurious-looking outfits for the big night. You’re welcome. Wishing you a wonderful holiday season and see you in 2026!
I bought this cute satin Self-Portrait dress a few months ago and style it with thick tights and ankle boots, but it also makes the perfect New Years Eve show-stopper if you’re baring your legs and dressing up with strappy heels. The design is glamorous but easy to dance the night away in.
This chic sequin-embellished bodycon dress from the M&S x 16 Arlington collection which landed earlier this year is another ultimate high impact look that is easy to wear with its combined stretch lining. It’s very luxurious on - the ideal dress for a dinner or drinks party.
Looking for a pair of ear-rings for the big night that you'll get plenty of wear out of for the rest of the year? These unique Loveness Lee handmade pearl ear rings are a safe bet. Versatile enough for every day but special enough to make an impact.
