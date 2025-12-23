Andrea's It List: Low-Effort, High-Impact Looks for New Years Eve

Whether you're hosting or attending an event

Andrea Thompson's avatar
By
published
in Buying Guides
Andrea&#039;s It List
(Image credit: Future)

The below is from editor-in-chief Andrea Thompson's weekly newsletter, Andrea's It-List. Subscribe here.

I may have just attended my last big night out before Christmas (I’m swapping sparkles for leggings for a few days now) but I’m quietly planning what I’ll be wearing for New Years Eve.

This year I’m hosting friends for dinner and drinks so will be relying on this tried and trusted sparkling number from Reformation, which I bought earlier in the season, and I know I’ll wear again and again.

But in the spirit of Christmas I’m rounding up a few other luxurious-looking outfits for the big night. You’re welcome. Wishing you a wonderful holiday season and see you in 2026!

SHOP MY TOP PICKS

HIGHLIGHT OF THE WEEK

A montage of images of Andrea Thompson, Marie Claire&#039;s Editor in Chief and the words &#039;Andrea&#039;s It-List&#039; to advertise her new column

(Image credit: Future)
Andrea Thompson
Andrea Thompson
Editor in Chief

Andrea Thompson is Editor in Chief at Marie Claire UK and was named by We are the City as one of the UKs top 50 trailblazers for her work championing gender equality. She sits on the committee of the British Society of Magazine Editors where she acts as Chair.

Andrea has worked as a senior journalist for a range of publications over her 20 year career including The Sunday Times, The Guardian, The Daily Mail, Channel 4, Glamour and Grazia. At Marie Claire UK, Andrea oversees content, strategy, events and campaigns across fashion, beauty and the brand's purpose pillars. Follow her on instagram at @andreacanwrite