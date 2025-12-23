Andrea's It List: Low-Effort, High-Impact Looks for New Years Eve

The below is from editor-in-chief Andrea Thompson's weekly newsletter, Andrea's It-List. Subscribe here.

I may have just attended my last big night out before Christmas (I’m swapping sparkles for leggings for a few days now) but I’m quietly planning what I’ll be wearing for New Years Eve.

This year I’m hosting friends for dinner and drinks so will be relying on this tried and trusted sparkling number from Reformation , which I bought earlier in the season, and I know I’ll wear again and again.

But in the spirit of Christmas I’m rounding up a few other luxurious-looking outfits for the big night. You’re welcome. Wishing you a wonderful holiday season and see you in 2026!

SHOP MY TOP PICKS

Statement Back Dress £245 at ME+EM This elegant colour block cream and black satin dress is a great choice if you’ve been invited to a formal or black tie party. It features a stunning back detail, is flattering and currently on sale too. Giselle Black Jumpsuit £316 at Nadine Merabi Not in the mood for a dress? Nadine Merabi is my go-to for statement jumpsuits that will get you noticed. This black velvet version with bold shoulder details is on sale and guaranteed to make an impact. Dolce & Gabbana Sequined Minidress £3,500 at Mytheresa The ultimate sparkling mini, this luxurious number from Dolce Gabanna is beautifully cut and features unique curved sequins and adjustable shoulder straps for the perfect fit. An investment buy you’ll wear forever. Pink Metallic Midi Dress £110 at Mint Velvet Whether your evening includes dinner or dancing, this elegant pink dress by Mint Velvet is a safe bet. Inspired by the hugely popular Vampires Wife design, it's elegant enough for dinner and comfortable enough for dancing the night away too. It’s also on sale. Embellished Satin-crepe Mini Dress £380 at Net-A-Porter I bought this cute satin Self-Portrait dress a few months ago and style it with thick tights and ankle boots, but it also makes the perfect New Years Eve show-stopper if you’re baring your legs and dressing up with strappy heels. The design is glamorous but easy to dance the night away in. Sequin Embellished High Neck Midaxi Dress £295 at M&S This chic sequin-embellished bodycon dress from the M&S x 16 Arlington collection which landed earlier this year is another ultimate high impact look that is easy to wear with its combined stretch lining. It’s very luxurious on - the ideal dress for a dinner or drinks party.

HIGHLIGHT OF THE WEEK

Dio Aurum Earrings £115 at Loveness Lee Looking for a pair of ear-rings for the big night that you'll get plenty of wear out of for the rest of the year? These unique Loveness Lee handmade pearl ear rings are a safe bet. Versatile enough for every day but special enough to make an impact.