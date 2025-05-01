If you, like us, are basking in the glorious heatwave sun and daydreaming about your next summer holiday on the beach, then listen up.

Gucci has just unveiled its latest Spring/Summer 2025 campaign, and it's a visual feast for those seeking refined inspiration for their summer wardrobe. Welcoming Daisy Edgar-Jones as its newest brand ambassador, Gucci Lido sees the actress alongside Aliocha Schneider and David Jonsson in a series of images that embody Italian sprezzatura—effortless elegance with unmistakable charm.

(Image credit: Gucci)

Rendered in sunlight, sea air, and the enduring allure of Italian coastal lidos, the campaign sees its brand ambassadors soaking up the sun in a sailing boat captured with a candid intimacy by photographer Jim Goldberg.

Goldberg's signature handwritten reflections enhance the sense of spontaneity, paying tribute to a universal feeling: holiday nostalgia.

(Image credit: Gucci)

Juxtaposing the serene blue hues of the Mediterranean coast, the trio is seen in bright, fresh textures and fabrics in vibrant colours. From vibrant monogrammed swimwear to crisp shirts and florals, we can confirm these pieces are set to top the new-season cult buy shopping list of discerning dressers everywhere.

Of course, no Gucci campaign would be complete without a selection of fresh accessories. This year, the house reimagined its classic Bamboo 1947 handbag in several iterations (raffia, wicker, and crochet) and introduced the new Gigi suede loafers alongside a curated array of eyewear and jewellery.

Framing the season through the brand's cinematic lens, the campaign sets the tone for what can only be described as the serene Italian summer we all wish to experience, even if only through the lens of Gucci's cinematic world.