Gucci's Latest Campaign Is A Love Letter To La Dolce Vita—Starring Daisy Edgar-Jones
Sprezzatura, indeed
If you, like us, are basking in the glorious heatwave sun and daydreaming about your next summer holiday on the beach, then listen up.
Gucci has just unveiled its latest Spring/Summer 2025 campaign, and it's a visual feast for those seeking refined inspiration for their summer wardrobe. Welcoming Daisy Edgar-Jones as its newest brand ambassador, Gucci Lido sees the actress alongside Aliocha Schneider and David Jonsson in a series of images that embody Italian sprezzatura—effortless elegance with unmistakable charm.
Rendered in sunlight, sea air, and the enduring allure of Italian coastal lidos, the campaign sees its brand ambassadors soaking up the sun in a sailing boat captured with a candid intimacy by photographer Jim Goldberg.
Goldberg's signature handwritten reflections enhance the sense of spontaneity, paying tribute to a universal feeling: holiday nostalgia.
Juxtaposing the serene blue hues of the Mediterranean coast, the trio is seen in bright, fresh textures and fabrics in vibrant colours. From vibrant monogrammed swimwear to crisp shirts and florals, we can confirm these pieces are set to top the new-season cult buy shopping list of discerning dressers everywhere.
Of course, no Gucci campaign would be complete without a selection of fresh accessories. This year, the house reimagined its classic Bamboo 1947 handbag in several iterations (raffia, wicker, and crochet) and introduced the new Gigi suede loafers alongside a curated array of eyewear and jewellery.
Framing the season through the brand's cinematic lens, the campaign sets the tone for what can only be described as the serene Italian summer we all wish to experience, even if only through the lens of Gucci's cinematic world.
Sofia Piza is the Fashion Writer at Marie Claire UK. With extensive experience and a degree in Fashion Journalism, she covers runway trends, shopping picks, celebrity fashion, and industry news.
Throughout her career, Sofia's work has ranged from in-depth interviews with industry experts and high-profile celebrities to creative production for editorial cover shoots and red-carpet coverage. Born in Mexico and raised in five countries, Sofia's multicultural upbringing has fed into her interest in international markets, leading her fashion week coverage across London, Milan, Paris, New York, and Copenhagen.
When she's not sourcing inspiration from social media, you will find Sofia anywhere from a local vintage market to busy central London streets, people watching to make sure she brings you the latest trends, from the best denim pieces to the must-have investment bags- the possibilities are endless.
