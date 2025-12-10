I've Scrolled for Hours—These are the 19 Best Christmas Party Dresses You Can Buy in 2025
From sparkly minis and classic LBDs to show-stopped black tie gowns
Now that we're in the thick of the festive season, calendars are beginning to be chock-full of Christmas parties in all their guises—be it casual drinks, glitzy cocktail events, 'Friends-mas' dinners, office get-togethers, or smart soirées. Not only will you need some serious stamina to get through them all and make it to Christmas Day in one piece, but you'll also need some suitable outfits to make sure you look the part, no matter the occasion.
That's where our list of the best Christmas party dresses comes in. Forget faffing around with various combinations of tops and trousers and skirts to curate that perfect look... A fabulous dress is the ultimate "one and done" approach to festive fashion that will make getting ready that much easier—and when chosen well, will become a staple of your party wardrobe for many seasons still to come, too.
Christmas Party Dresses: Quick Shopping Links
- Best high-street Christmas party dress: ASOS Arrange Mirror Embellished Column Dress
- Best mid-range Christmas party dress: Staud Albee Organza Mini Dress
- Best designer Christmas party dress: Taller Marmo Nina Flapper Dress
- Best affordable Christmas party dress: H&M Sequinned Mini Dress
- Best sequin Christmas party dress: 16Arlington x M&S High-Neck Midaxi Dress
- Best red Christmas party dress: Rixo Devina Satin Gown
- Best black tie Christmas party dress: ME+EM Statement Back Dress
So, whether you're hosting or attending a festive event this season, I've scrolled through hundreds of new-in pages to bring you the 19 best Christmas party dresses that money can buy—with options covering every occasion, budget and style.
Shop the Best Christmas Party Dresses of 2025
With its asymmetric neckline and hem, and elegant neck-scarf detail, this slinky satin design from Mango offers a fun, fresh take on the classic red Christmas party dress. Perfect for black tie, smarter events, and winter weddings alike—just add a faux fur coat to complete the look.
H&M's long-sleeved sequin mini is a safe bet for any Christmas event, offering sparkle that's more subtle than statement but feels festive nonetheless. The chocolate-brown hue also adds to the appeal: it's timeless yet bang on trend, and would look especially chic paired with gold accessories.
ASOS Arrange only launched earlier this year, but it's already become an insider go-to for epic party dresses that you won't believe aren't designer. This mirror-embellished column style is my top pick from the latest collection—it's festive enough for this time of year, without being a one-hit-wonder. I'd pair with sheer black tights, pointy black slingbacks, and a red lip for maximum impact.
Staud might be best-known for its playful beaded handbags, but its ready-to-wear collections are well worth considering, too. This organza mini, for example, is a real hidden gem—it's smart and covered-up enough to work well for an office 'do, while still being fun and unexpected. I particularly love the bow-neck detail, and colourful crystal firework embroidery that means it would also double up as a great New Year's Eve dress.
If you're after designer vibes with a high-street price tag, look no further than 16 Arlington x M&S. The collaboration is filled with fabulous sequin- and crystal-embroidered pieces that were made for partying in—but this high-neck matt-silver style is by far my favourite. Wear with sky-high heels and tights and keep the rest simple to let the dress do all the talking. And for a more casual affair? Simply layer with a cosy knit.
Few brands do party dresses better than Rixo, the celebrity-loved British brand that specialises in vintage-inspired designs and beautiful prints. While decidedly more pared-back than its usual pieces, I've got my eye on this bright red satin gown. It's elegant and slightly sultry at the same time, thanks to its high neck, low back and leg slit—and having tried this exact silhouette on before, I can confirm it's incredibly flattering.
If you want to embrace the season's obsession with all things embroidered but in a cooler, more unexpected way, this Twenties-inspired Massimo Dutti dress might be the one for you. Wear it with tights and simple leather ballerinas for a more low-key look, or layer over black tailored trousers and heels for a fashion-forward vibe.
Admittedly, a little black dress isn't the most exciting Christmas party outfit option—but it's a classic for a reason. This COS merino-wool tailored style might just be the perfect day-to-night dress: pair with a blazer and brogues for the office, then switch into heels and sparkly accessories to go out on the town. An LBD is also an especially good catch-all option that you can dress up or down if you're unsure of the Christmas party vibes that await you.
You really can't go wrong with a silver mini-dress come Christmas, especially when it's this sleek, minimal design from ALIGNE. Just like an LBD, it's versatile enough to see you through pretty much any event depending on how you accessorise it. I'd do knee-high black leather boots and a long wool coat for an office party, and a red lip, mega heel and crystal earring for a more glamorous cocktail soirée.
Rotate's cocktail dresses are pretty much a modern-day wardrobe staple at this point, loved by tastemakers, celebrities and fashion insiders alike. This particular design is cut into a classic A-line silhouette and features pretty puff sleeves and all-over tiny sequins—a combination that you just know will retain its cool-factor for many years to come.
If I were headed to one of the smarter (read: corporate) office Christmas parties out there, this is probably what I would wear. The neckline can be styled buttoned-up or down, so you can change the look depending on the setting, and the beaded pocket details make for a playful take on workwear.
I couldn't quite believe my eyes when I found this on the Zara website—it just looks so expensive, and completely belies its under-£100 price-tag. I'm completely obsessed, and can only hope I'll be invited to a party chic enough to actually wear it. It's the perfect fashion-girl festive dress, that nods to the season with its sequins, feathers and pine-green, without being in any way obvious. Another great option for a black-tie event, or even a winter wedding.
I own a few Rebecca Vallance pieces, and can personally attest to their incredible quality and flattering cut. Little wonder her fans range from royals and Hollywood icons to pop stars and socialites alike, who agree she's the name to know for show-stopping party-ready dresses. Top of my wishlist? This cinched-waist Nyx design, that's equal parts timeless and fun—without trying too hard.
Made from velvety navy ribbed chenille and featuring a beautifully fluid draped neckline, TOVE's Naeve dress is the epitome of feminine elegance. It would work perfectly for a more formal or black-tie Christmas party, while still being versatile enough to wear elsewhere—and therefore, an excellent and sensible cost-per-wear investment.
Lingerie-inspired dresses are a major trend right now, and while they're not quite appropriate for a work party, they'll work for pretty much anything else. I'd pair this Reformation style with super-sheer tights, heels, crystal earrings and a fluffy coat for everything from a glitzy cocktail event to a festive dinner out with friends.
If you're looking for an elegant designer evening dress that you can wear to a formal work 'do, Victoria Beckham should be your first port of call. This asymmetric draped design feels especially Christmas-y in its deep burgundy colourway, best paired with smart slingbacks and a sleek, minimalist up-do.
Reds, greens and glitter are all well and good, but you don't need step outside your sartorial comfort-zone to look Christmas party-ready. Case in point: this black and white gown from ME+EM. To amp up the festive vibes, simply add sparkling jewels and/or a statement shoe.
I love how this Kitri knitted dress is simple in concept, yet incredibly impactful at the same time. It's beautifully body-skimming (although you can size up if you prefer a looser fit), suitably sparkly and decidedly dancefloor-ready—all without ever feeling like "too much".
