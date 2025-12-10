I've Scrolled for Hours—These are the 19 Best Christmas Party Dresses You Can Buy in 2025

Now that we're in the thick of the festive season, calendars are beginning to be chock-full of Christmas parties in all their guises—be it casual drinks, glitzy cocktail events, 'Friends-mas' dinners, office get-togethers, or smart soirées. Not only will you need some serious stamina to get through them all and make it to Christmas Day in one piece, but you'll also need some suitable outfits to make sure you look the part, no matter the occasion.

That's where our list of the best Christmas party dresses comes in. Forget faffing around with various combinations of tops and trousers and skirts to curate that perfect look... A fabulous dress is the ultimate "one and done" approach to festive fashion that will make getting ready that much easier—and when chosen well, will become a staple of your party wardrobe for many seasons still to come, too.

So, whether you're hosting or attending a festive event this season, I've scrolled through hundreds of new-in pages to bring you the 19 best Christmas party dresses that money can buy—with options covering every occasion, budget and style.